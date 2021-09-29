Barry's to make its Husker return this weekend in downtown Lincoln

A longtime Husker tradition is coming back after more than a year on hiatus.

Barry's Bar and Grill will be open this weekend for Nebraska's game against Northwestern, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

New owner Mark Suleiman is out of town and could not be reached for comment, but the bar's Facebook page said it will reopen to the public at 3 p.m. Friday and will open for Husker fans at noon Saturday. The page said the bar will have DJs both Friday and Saturday nights.

Barry's also is having a opening party Thursday, which people can sign up to attend on its Facebook page.

Barry's, which gained a national reputation over its six-plus decades as one of the top places to be on a college football Saturday, closed in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and never reopened.

Suleiman, a Lincoln-based investor and entrepreneur, bought the bar at Ninth and P streets this summer, paying $2.8 million for the building, according to county real estate records.