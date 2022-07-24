Barry's Rooftop adding bathrooms, video screen

Barry's Rooftop is getting a new amenity that could come in handy during Nebraska football Saturdays.

Owner Mark Suleiman said he is working on adding full-service bathrooms to the open-air space on the top floor of Barry's Bar and Grill at Ninth and P streets and hopes to have them ready in time for the first Husker game in Ireland on Aug. 27.

"We're hoping the city approves our permit and that the supply chain challenges allow us to get those installed before kickoff," Suleiman said. "It'll be close."

Suleiman, a Lincoln-based real estate investor who bought the iconic bar last year and reopened it during football season, said the bathrooms will be very modern, with high-end finishes and motion sensors that will facilitate a touchless environment.

"These aren't the tired Memorial Stadium troughs," he said, referring to urinals in the men's bathrooms at the stadium.

Bathrooms aren't the only upgrades Barry's is adding to to its rooftop space.

Suleiman said he also plans to add a wall with a large video screen on the south end of the Rooftop.

"The wall will feature a high-definition video display similar to what you see at other Haymarket properties like The Railyard or 8N (Lofts)," he said.

While the Rooftop has always been a popular spot on game days, Suleiman said it's seeing more and more uses for events such as weddings, corporate events and yoga classes.