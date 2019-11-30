Barnwood & Leather owners hope to create unique experience for customers with first business venture

After closing on the then-unfinished space, they enlisted the help of their entire family to transform the space into a spacious showroom.

"It was quite the journey," Brenda Clark said.

Family is at the core of the Barnwood & Leather business. Working alongside Mike and Brenda are their son-in-law Lawrence deVilliers and daughter-in-law Lindsey Clark.

"It's been nice to work with family," Lindsey, the store's business manager, said. "Coming together as a team has been great."

DeVilliers is the self-described "jack-off-all-trades" at Barnwood & Leather. Prior to joining his in-laws as the store's customer services manager, deVilliers opened The Normandy, an authentic French bistro located at 17th and Van Dorn Streets.

He said his past experience in the food business has carried over well into this new venture.

"It's really right up my wheelhouse," he said. "It's a great opportunity to see the other side of retail."

Mike Clark made it clear his wife deserves most of the praise for getting the business off the ground.

"This has been a joint effort, but Brenda has done the majority of the heavy lifting," he said.