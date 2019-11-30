Barnwood & Leather owners hope to create unique experience for customers with first business venture

For the past 20 years, Mike and Brenda Clark have been bouncing around the idea of starting their own business.
That idea didn't germinate until the couple found themselves travelling to Wisconsin in search of rustic furniture for their home. They realized the market for authentic rustic furniture had been untapped in Lincoln.
All at once, that two-decade dream sitting in the back of their mind had finally found a spark.
Barnwood & Leather, located at 1401 Dahlberg Dr. in Lincoln, specializes in providing unique American barnwood furniture pieces and custom cabinets. The local business, which opened its doors for the first time in September, hopes to provide the Lincoln community with a new option for furniture.
"Many of our tables and furniture can be customized to fit the customer's needs," Brenda Clark said. "I think that's what makes us stand out a bit."
Much of the furniture sold at Barnwood & Leather features authentic, reclaimed barn lumber, Mike Clark said.
"These are pieces that are part of American history," he said.
The couple began the preliminary work to open their first business in 2016 with plenty of research, furniture shopping and searching for the perfect location.
After closing on the then-unfinished space, they enlisted the help of their entire family to transform the space into a spacious showroom.
"It was quite the journey," Brenda Clark said.
Family is at the core of the Barnwood & Leather business. Working alongside Mike and Brenda are their son-in-law Lawrence deVilliers and daughter-in-law Lindsey Clark.
"It's been nice to work with family," Lindsey, the store's business manager, said. "Coming together as a team has been great."
DeVilliers is the self-described "jack-off-all-trades" at Barnwood & Leather. Prior to joining his in-laws as the store's customer services manager, deVilliers opened The Normandy, an authentic French bistro located at 17th and Van Dorn Streets.
He said his past experience in the food business has carried over well into this new venture.
"It's really right up my wheelhouse," he said. "It's a great opportunity to see the other side of retail."
Mike Clark made it clear his wife deserves most of the praise for getting the business off the ground.
"This has been a joint effort, but Brenda has done the majority of the heavy lifting," he said.
Prior to Barnwood & Leather, she had been working as a speech therapist. She felt it was time to move on, but she still had an itch to live out her dream of opening a business.
"I wasn't ready to stop working and we've always had this passion to have this business," she said.
Mike Clark currently works as a strategic account manager for Cargill Animal Nutrition, where he's been for the past 23 years. He hopes to eventually follow in his wife's footsteps and become more involved in the day-to-day operations of the store.
They try to make their showroom as comfortable and welcoming as possible for customers. That means no commission for sales so customers don't feel pressured by salespeople to make a purchase.
"Sale is the end goal, but we want to help people find what they're looking for," Mike Clark said.
To that end, Barnwood & Leather hosts "Lattes with Mike" on the last Saturday of each month to give customers a chance to talk with the owners. This month's "Lattes with Mike" coincided with Small Business Saturday, a national event sponsored by American Express that encourages consumers to shop at local retailers.
In mid-November, city officials also stressed the importance of shopping local during the holiday season.
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird pointed out that the owners of local businesses are likely to use money spent at their store to buy things from other local companies, which generates more sales tax dollars to pay for city services.
Shopping at stores that are locally owned is "kind of like recycling dollar bills right here in Lincoln," she said.
The focus on creating an experience for customers in the Lincoln community has led to a strong start for Barnwood & Leather — Brenda Clark said the number of customers has increased steadily since the business opened its doors two months ago.
"We expected a slow start, but its picked up even faster," she said.
The family will continue to work out the kinks that come along with opening a business for the first time as they prepare for their official grand opening in January.
"We want to become a part of the community," Brenda said. "We want to make it an experience."
