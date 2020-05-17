You are the owner of this article.
Bankruptcies fall sharply despite economic turmoil from pandemic
Bankruptcies fall sharply despite economic turmoil from pandemic

The economic downturn sparked by the coronavirus pandemic has not translated into a spike in bankruptcies in Nebraska, at least not yet.

In fact, through the first four months of the year, bankruptcy filings are way down compared with the same period in 2019.

As of April 30, Nebraska individuals and businesses filed 1,219 bankruptcies, a nearly 17% drop from last year. That's the lowest number for that time frame since at least 2007.

That's despite a severe downturn in the economy that has led to three years' worth of unemployment claims in the state in just two months, the shutdown of numerous businesses and a huge decline in the stock market.

Nationally, bankruptcies dropped a whopping 46% in April compared with April 2019.

"The extraordinary measures taken by Congress and the administration to assist individuals and businesses weather the initial economic shock caused by the pandemic have likely staved off bankruptcy filings to date,” said Amy Quackenboss, the institute's executive director.

But Sam Turco, a bankruptcy attorney in both Lincoln and Omaha, said there are likely a number of other factors in play that are keeping people from filing bankruptcy. Among them:

*Collection agencies have decreased the number of lawsuits being filed.

*Foreclosures and evictions are temporarily on hold.

Bankruptcies in Nebraska rise again, hit highest level since 2015

*A lot of unemployed people have no paychecks to garnish, something that often leads to a bankruptcy filing.

*People are holding onto what little cash they have and don't want to spend it on a bankruptcy filing.

*People who have credit lines or retirement accounts to tap are doing so in the hopes that the downturn will be short-lived.

Turco said he's not surprised bankruptcy numbers are down this year so far, saying it's normal to see a delay between an economic downturn and an increase in bankruptcy filings. But he also expects to see the numbers start to increase over the next few months.

"A tidal wave of bankruptcies will come our way later this summer and fall," he said in an email. "There is normally a delay between stock market crashes and bankruptcy filings. When the 2008 crisis hit, bankruptcy filings peaked in 2010."

Gordmans in danger of going out of business — again

The drop in bankruptcies is pretty much uniform across categories, including farm bankruptcies, which have been increasing for the past several years. There were 41 of those flings, referred to as Chapter 12, last year, double the number in 2017 and the highest total since 2003.

So far this year, there have been 10 in the first four months.

Ernie Goss, a Creighton University economist, said federal stimulus payments to farmers and banks' willingness to work with them to restructure loan payments are helping to keep that number down so far this year.

But Turco believes that farm bankruptcies are liable to rise along with all other bankruptcy categories once the full economic effect of the pandemic plays out.

BNSF Railway laying off workers in Nebraska

"Going forward, it really looks bleak out there," he said. "Ethanol producers have virtually stopped production. As a result, grain prices will be dropping and that means Nebraska grain farmers face losses and declining land values. I’m sure farm equipment manufacturers will lay off workers soon."

Turco said he's worried that a second outbreak of the virus could be even worse and send the stock market into a downward spiral.

He predicts the possibility of record bankruptcy filings in 2021 and 2022.

Report: Nebraska economy has taken $834M hit from COVID-19

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

