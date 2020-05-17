Bankruptcies fall sharply despite economic turmoil from pandemic

*Foreclosures and evictions are temporarily on hold.

*A lot of unemployed people have no paychecks to garnish, something that often leads to a bankruptcy filing.

*People are holding onto what little cash they have and don't want to spend it on a bankruptcy filing.

*People who have credit lines or retirement accounts to tap are doing so in the hopes that the downturn will be short-lived.

Turco said he's not surprised bankruptcy numbers are down this year so far, saying it's normal to see a delay between an economic downturn and an increase in bankruptcy filings. But he also expects to see the numbers start to increase over the next few months.

"A tidal wave of bankruptcies will come our way later this summer and fall," he said in an email. "There is normally a delay between stock market crashes and bankruptcy filings. When the 2008 crisis hit, bankruptcy filings peaked in 2010."

The drop in bankruptcies is pretty much uniform across categories, including farm bankruptcies, which have been increasing for the past several years. There were 41 of those flings, referred to as Chapter 12, last year, double the number in 2017 and the highest total since 2003.