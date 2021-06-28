 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bakers Candies to get national spotlight
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Bakers Candies to get national spotlight

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bakers Candies

Bakers Candies and its world-famous chocolate meltaways will be featured Tuesday on a "Good Morning America" segment.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

The chocolate meltaways at Bakers Candies have become world famous, but not because the family-owned company seeks publicity.

"We like to keep our head down, make candy and not bother anybody," said Todd Baker, who runs the Greenwood company started more than three decades ago by his father.

But when producers from "Good Morning America" called last week wanting to film at the company's store and production facility, "we couldn't say no," he said.

Family-owned chocolate factory in Greenwood earns national recognition

Baker said he got a call Thursday from a representative of the show asking if a crew could come film on Friday.

Despite the short notice, he said he was happy to participate.

Baker said the production crew, which spent several hours at Bakers Candies, was there to shoot footage for its "Rise and Shine" tour, an effort to highlight all 50 states as they emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

The show has already featured a number of other states, including Alaska, Maine, Oregon and Tennessee.

Bakers Candies outlet store to open Friday in Greenwood

Baker said the producers told him they wanted to feature family businesses that "personify Nebraska," and they felt Bakers and its chocolate meltaways were perfect for that.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Members of the crew filmed Bakers' production operation and interviewed employees and customers in its retail outlet store.

"We were ill-prepared for the spotlight, but we were happy to share our story," Baker said.

"I'm sure we all looked a little starry-eyed."

Licorice International to open second Lincoln store as part of move

Those starry-eyed looks are scheduled to appear on TV sometime during Tuesday's "Good Morning America" broadcast, which airs from 7-9 a.m. on ABC.

Baker said he was told the production crew planned to feature a number of Omaha businesses as well, including the Kimpton Cottonwood hotel and downtown bars and restaurants that serve College World Series fans.

He said he and his employees are eager to see the segment, but they'll probably have to wait to watch a recording at a later date.

"All the employees are bummed because everybody's got to work tomorrow," Baker said. "We're busy making candy."

Jim McKee: A sweet start in Lincoln
Malcolm landmark gets new life with restaurant opening

Photos: Lincoln's chocolate-making past

Lincoln was once home to several chocolate and candy companies. Here's a look back at those factories.

1 of 12

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
4
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scenes From Miami-Area Building Collapse

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News