Bakers Candies is still putting a few finishing touches on its new outlet store in Greenwood, but it will officially open on Friday.
The family-owned candy company has been selling its popular chocolate meltaway candies across the country and at its factory off of U.S. 6 since 1987.
But General Manager Todd Baker said it has never had an actual separate store.
That will change with the opening of the nearly 6,000-square-foot outlet store, which was built as an addition to its 25,000-square-foot factory.
The store will carry 500 types of candy, more than 200 types of glass bottle sodas, as well as a wide variety of chocolate and confections made on site.
Visitors to the store also can experience an interactive virtual tour of the factory and receive free samples of Bakers' signature meltaways.
Baker said the company designed the store as a "destination-type deal."
In 2018, Bakers averaged more than 20,000 visitors a month.
Baker said Friday will be a "soft opening" in advance of the store's grand opening from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
He said he's expecting a big crowd Saturday with a home Husker football game.
"People have been waiting for a long time for this store to be open," Baker said.