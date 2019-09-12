{{featured_button_text}}

Bakers Candies is still putting a few finishing touches on its new outlet store in Greenwood, but it will officially open on Friday.

The family-owned candy company has been selling its popular chocolate meltaway candies across the country and at its factory off of U.S. 6 since 1987.

But General Manager Todd Baker said it has never had an actual separate store.

That will change with the opening of the nearly 6,000-square-foot outlet store, which was built as an addition to its 25,000-square-foot factory.

The store will carry 500 types of candy, more than 200 types of glass bottle sodas, as well as a wide variety of chocolate and confections made on site.

Visitors to the store also can experience an interactive virtual tour of the factory and receive free samples of Bakers' signature meltaways.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Baker said the company designed the store as a "destination-type deal."

In 2018, Bakers averaged more than 20,000 visitors a month.

Baker said Friday will be a "soft opening" in advance of the store's grand opening from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.

He said he's expecting a big crowd Saturday with a home Husker football game.

"People have been waiting for a long time for this store to be open," Baker said.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business editor/reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Load comments