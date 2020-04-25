Bailey Lauerman celebrates 50 years of success and change

Andersen was hired after the firm went through a rough patch with a previous CEO, including being criticized in a state audit for overspending associated with a contract with the Nebraska Tourism Commission.

Lauerman said he ran into Andersen at a trade show several years ago and that connection helped lure the UNL grad back to Omaha in 2016.

"He has been such a terrific addition to the team," Lauerman said.

When he was hired in 2016, Andersen called the chance to come back to Nebraska and lead the firm a "unique opportunity."

He said that during his career, he had always admired the firm's achievements from afar.

"It was an agency earning accolades at a national level for its work with high-profile U.S. brands. That’s not something many, if any, other Nebraska agencies were doing," Andersen said in an email. "It made the decision to join BL easy. But it also came with an obligation to maintain the standard that had been established over decades."

But he doesn't see that as a hard thing to do, and actually believes being in Nebraska gives the firm a "competitive advantage."