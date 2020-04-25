Bailey Lauerman celebrates 50 years of success and change

When Rich Bailey started in the advertising world, "technology amounted to a couple of dozen well-sharpened pencils and maybe a couple of IBM typewriters."
The 76-year-old was still in school at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln when he and partner Bart Lewis started a biweekly visitor and event guide called Around Town in 1965.
After a few successful years running the magazine, Bailey and Lewis formed an advertising agency in 1970 with one of their advertisers from the magazine, Pershing Auditorium, as its first client.
"Ike Hoig (Pershing manager at the time) hired us to market the auditorium to touring shows," said Bailey, who has been retired from the company for more than a decade.
The effort was obviously a success, as over the next few years, Pershing hosted The Doors, the Grateful Dead and Pink Floyd, among other acts.
Bailey and Lewis, who had mostly focused on events, branched out into other industries to find clients, including banking and health care.
They focused on local clients for the next five years or so, but then they realized "the kind of product we were producing was in demand well beyond the Midwest," Bailey said.
Lewis exited the business after a few years, and Bailey turned to Jim Lauerman, his second cousin, who had joined the ad agency in 1973. He started in sales and then worked his way up to eventually become president in 1988 before retiring in 2013.
While Bailey focused on the creative side, Lauerman was responsible for bringing in new business.
"I was in charge of greed and paranoia," Lauerman joked.
Over the years, the little agency in Lincoln, Nebraska, picked up some big clients, including Disney, Cessna and Union Pacific.
In 1990, they replaced Lewis' name with Lauerman's, becoming Bailey Lauerman.
"I always just assumed we changed the name because my (last) name started with an 'L' and Bart Lewis' name started with an 'L', so we didn't have to change the letterhead," Lauerman said.
All joking aside, the two grew the agency into a major player not only regionally, but nationally as well.
Today, Bailey Lauerman is celebrating its 50th anniversary in a world that's changed in more ways than one.
"What's changed is almost everything," said Bailey, who retired as chairman of the company in 2007.
The tools of the trade are no longer pencils and typewriters but mobile devices and social media accounts.
Clients have changed, too. While Union Pacific and Disney remain on the roster, the company has also added new clients, including engineering giant Bosch, oil company Phillips 66 and health insurer UnitedHealth.
One of the biggest changes is that the company is no longer in Lincoln. About seven years ago, it moved its headquarters to Omaha because many of its clients were there and the city also offered better travel access because of its larger airport.
Initially, the company kept a staff in Lincoln, but it eventually decided to move everyone under one roof in Omaha.
Both Bailey and Lauerman continue to call Lincoln home, however.
The change "Was, I guess, strange," Lauerman said, but in the long run it was in the best interest of the company, he said.
But the Lincoln roots are important in the story of the company.
"Our Lincoln base and beginnings poured a great foundation," Lauerman said, mentioning local clients including Ameritas, National Bank of Commerce and the Nebraska State Fair.
"Those were really cornerstone clients that helped build the agency into what it is now," he said.
What the agency is now, after 50 years, is not likely what it will be in the next 50 years.
Both Bailey and Lauerman say social media is likely to continue playing a bigger and bigger role in advertising and marketing, and they also see technological advances continuing to shape the industry.
Bailey pointed out that technological advances such as the internet are among the the factors that have helped Bailey Lauerman and other agencies in the Midwest be able to get big clients and thrive.
He also said that what the firm creates for its clients will continue to be important no matter how technology changes.
"I think the thing that will remain a constant is the importance of the creative product, regardless of what the medium of transmission is," Bailey said.
Lauerman said technology has played a big role in allowing employees to work from home during the pandemic and may play a bigger role in the future in terms of remote work.
Speaking of those employees, both Bailey and Lauerman said that one of the big reasons for the firm's success and longevity is its employees.
"The single thing Jim and I are most proud of is hiring the right people," said Bailey, who added that he "felt good retiring" knowing that he had the right people in place.
Lauerman agreed, calling the staff at the company "amazing."
"I see them doing just surprising and astounding things all the time," he said.
One of those "amazing" employees is current Bailey Lauerman CEO Greg Andersen, an Omaha native who took over the top job in 2016 after 25 years working at major ad agencies in New York and Los Angeles.
Andersen was hired after the firm went through a rough patch with a previous CEO, including being criticized in a state audit for overspending associated with a contract with the Nebraska Tourism Commission.
Lauerman said he ran into Andersen at a trade show several years ago and that connection helped lure the UNL grad back to Omaha in 2016.
"He has been such a terrific addition to the team," Lauerman said.
When he was hired in 2016, Andersen called the chance to come back to Nebraska and lead the firm a "unique opportunity."
He said that during his career, he had always admired the firm's achievements from afar.
"It was an agency earning accolades at a national level for its work with high-profile U.S. brands. That’s not something many, if any, other Nebraska agencies were doing," Andersen said in an email. "It made the decision to join BL easy. But it also came with an obligation to maintain the standard that had been established over decades."
But he doesn't see that as a hard thing to do, and actually believes being in Nebraska gives the firm a "competitive advantage."
Bailey Lauerman "sits outside the big city echo-chamber, something I witnessed first hand for years. It gives us a more grounded perspective on America from the inside, out," Andersen said. "That perspective is valued by clients as they look to scale their business across the country."
