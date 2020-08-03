You are the owner of this article.
B&R Stores to buy Hastings store
B&R Stores to buy Hastings store

B&R Stores has a deal in place to buy Allen's of Hastings.

 Matt Olberding

B&R Stores has agreed to purchase a large Hastings grocery and department store.

The Lincoln-based owner of Super Saver and Russ's Markets has a deal in place to buy Allen's of Hastings. Financial terms of the sale, which is expected to close in a couple of months, were not disclosed.

The store, which is more than 100,000 square feet and includes a grocery store, wine cellar, pharmacy and department store, has been family owned since it opened in 1958.

The owners said in a news release that they decided it was time to do other things.

"It was especially important for us to sell to a successful regional retailer that understands the Hastings community and shares many of our corporate values," the owners said in a news release. "We wish B & R Stores the very best and will do everything in our power to support them during and after this transaction."

Allen's said in the news release that it will continue to operate under the same name. Officials from B&R Stores, which already owns a Russ's Market in Hastings, could not be reached for comment.

