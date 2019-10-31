B&R Stores, which owns Super Saver and Russ's Market, has named a new president.
The Lincoln-based company said Mark Griffin, currently senior vice president of operations, will become president and chief operating officer on Jan. 1, taking over day-to-day management of the business.
You have free articles remaining.
Current President Pat Raybould will continue as CEO and chairman of the board and will concentrate on supporting the company’s strategic growth initiatives and its executive team.
Before joining B&R Strores in 2016, Griffin spent more than 25 years working in executive management roles at Spartan Nash, Associated Food Stores and Affiliated Foods.