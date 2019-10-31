{{featured_button_text}}
B&R

Mark Griffin, right, will become the new president of B&R Stores on Jan. 1. Current President Pat Raybould will continue as CEO and chairman of the board.

 B&R Stores, courtesy photo

B&R Stores, which owns Super Saver and Russ's Market, has named a new president.

The Lincoln-based company said Mark Griffin, currently senior vice president of operations, will become president and chief operating officer on Jan. 1, taking over day-to-day management of the business.

Current President Pat Raybould will continue as CEO and chairman of the board and will concentrate on supporting the company’s strategic growth initiatives and its executive team.

Before joining B&R Strores in 2016, Griffin spent more than 25 years working in executive management roles at Spartan Nash, Associated Food Stores and Affiliated Foods.

