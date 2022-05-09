Average gas price now tops $4 in Lincoln

Average gas prices in Lincoln have topped $4 for the first time in nearly 14 years.

As of Monday morning, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas was $4.05, according to AAA, the highest price since July 2008 and within 10 cents of the all-time record.

The price is about 21 cents higher than it was a month ago and $1.17 higher than a year ago.

Lincoln's price is higher than the statewide average of $3.98 a gallon, but it's not the highest in the state. That honor goes to Kearney, which had an average price of $4.07 a gallon on Monday.

On a county level, the highest price was in Brown County, which is north-central Nebraska. Its average price as of Monday morning was $4.30 a gallon.

Nebraska is one of the few states in the country to have not yet hit $4 a gallon for its average gas price. Nebraska's $3.98-per-gallon average was the seventh-lowest in the country as of Monday morning.

Nationally, prices Monday morning were just under $4.33 a gallon, which is just short of the all-time record set in early March, when prices were surging in the first few weeks of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The current surge in prices can also be traced to the Russia-Ukraine situation.

“Gasoline and diesel prices alike saw strong upward momentum last week as oil prices continued to climb after the EU signaled its desire to sanction Russian oil," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in a blog post.

Another factor, according to AAA, is that gasoline demand is continuing to rise while total gasoline supply declined last week by 2.2 million barrels.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

