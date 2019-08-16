Another national chain is going out of business.
Avenue, which sells clothing for plus-size women, is closing all 222 of its stores, according to a news release from Hilco Merchant Resources, the company that is handling liquidation sales.
Avenue has one store in Lincoln at East Park Plaza at 200 N. 66th St. That is the only Avenue store in Nebraska.
The news release did not say how long the liquidation sales are expected to last.
Avenue is the latest in a long line of retail stores to go out of business in the past couple of years, including Toys 'R' Us, Younkers, Shopko, Payless ShoeSource, Charlotte Russe, Charming Charlie and Rogers Jewelers.
Lincoln stores that have closed or are slated to close
Post and Nickel
The Post & Nickel at 14th and P streets closed in November after 52 years.
MATT OLBERDING, Journal Star file photo
Shopko
Shopko closed its four Lincoln stores, including its location at 27th Street and Nebraska 2, this spring.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Sears
Sears' Lincoln location at Gateway Mall closed in March.
Journal Star file photo
Gap
The Gap store at SouthPointe Pavilions is closing by the end of January 2019.
Journal Star file photo
Yankee Candle
Yankee Candle planned to close its Lincoln stores at Gateway and SouthPointe by the end of January.
Yankee Candle website
Beauty Brands
Beauty Brands in Centro Plaza at 48th and R streets opened in 2016 (shown in photo) but was closing Jan. 19, 2019.
Beauty Brands Facebook page
Rogers Jewelers
Rogers Jewelers at Gateway Mall is going out of business in 2019.
Rogers Jewelers Facebook page
Crafthouse
The Crafthouse in Williamsburg Village near 40th Street and Old Cheney Road planned to close in December 2018.
Journal Star file photo
Save Best
The Save Best Foods store at 27th and Y streets closed in September 2018.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo
Lincoln Lighting Center
Lincoln Lighting Center at 40th and O streets closed in April 2018.
Journal Star file photo
Black Circle Records
Black Circle Records owner Doug Frank closed his shop at 100 N. Ninth St. in March 2018.
Journal Star file photo
Akin's Natural Foods
The Akin's Natural Foods store at 6900 O St. in Meridian Park closed in June 2018.
Akin's Facebook page
Chocolatier Blue
Chocolatier Blue at 70th and Pioneers closed early in 2018.
Courtesy photo
Gamers
Gamers closed its location near 27th and Superior in July 2018.
Gamers Facebook page
Husker Headquarters
Husker Headquarters in Lincoln Crossing on 27th north of Superior Street closed in April 2018. There is another location downtown, at Gateway Mall and at 5631 S. 56th St. in The Alamo Center.
Journal Star file photo
Mattress Firm
The Mattress Firm location at 5001 O St. closed in October 2018.
Banana Republic
Banana Republic is closing its Lincoln store at SouthPointe Pavilions.
SouthPointe Pavilions Facebook page
Dressbarn
Dressbarn, with a SouthPointe location, announced in May it is closing all of its stores.
Dressbarn Facebook page
