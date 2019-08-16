{{featured_button_text}}
Avenue

Lincoln's Avenue store is one of more than 200 that will close as the chain goes out of business.

Another national chain is going out of business.

Avenue, which sells clothing for plus-size women, is closing all 222 of its stores, according to a news release from Hilco Merchant Resources, the company that is handling liquidation sales.

Avenue has one store in Lincoln at East Park Plaza at 200 N. 66th St. That is the only Avenue store in Nebraska.

The news release did not say how long the liquidation sales are expected to last.

Avenue is the latest in a long line of retail stores to go out of business in the past couple of years, including Toys 'R' Us, Younkers, Shopko, Payless ShoeSource, Charlotte Russe, Charming Charlie and Rogers Jewelers.

Lincoln stores that have closed or are slated to close

