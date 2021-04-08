AutoZone to anchor development at 10th and Van Dorn in Lincoln

Fifteen years after commercial development was first proposed on a vacant lot at the intersection of Ninth, 10th and Van Dorn streets, it's finally becoming a reality.

Work started on the site last month, and a sign posted on the corner of 10th and Van Dorn is advertising an AutoZone store.

Mike Tavlin, chief financial officer of Speedway Motors and its real estate division, Speedway Properties said AutoZone will take the southern half of the roughly 1.5-acre site. He said there are development plans in the works for the northern half, but no deals have yet been signed.

Tavlin directed questions about AutoZone to the company, which did not respond to emails seeking comment.

The store at 10th and Van Dorn would be AutoZone's fifth in Lincoln, according to its website.

An auto parts store is a big change from what was originally proposed on the site.

In 2006, Speedway submitted a plan to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department that showed 20,000 square feet of retail and office development on the site, including an 1,800-square-foot Starbucks.