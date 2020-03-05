Aurora co-op taking 100% ownership in ethanol joint venture

Aurora Cooperative Energy Co. on Thursday said it has agreed to buy out Pacific Ethanol's stake in a joint venture.

Aurora Cooperative, which is the fourth-largest co-op based in Nebraska and one of the largest in the nation, said in a news release that it will pay $52.8 million to buy California-based Pacific Ethanol's 74% stake.

The sale is anticipated to close within the next 45 days, the co-op said.

The two companies joined forces in December 2016, combining the co-op's grain elevator, loop track and other assets with Pacific's two Aurora-area ethanol plants into a company called Pacific Aurora LLC.

As part of the purchase, Aurora Cooperative said it will split the entity into two companies. The two ethanol plants, which have 145 million gallons of combined capacity, will be called Aurora Cooperative Ethanol LLC. That entity also will include the inside portion of the rail loop track.

The 4.1-million bushel grain elevator and the outside portion of the loop track will be part of Aurora Cooperative Elevator Co.

Both companies will be part of the larger Aurora Cooperative, which includes grain and liquid fertilizer storage, a warehouse and gas station, among other assets.