Atrium redevelopment project would include inspections of downtown skywalks

A $21.8 million renovation of the century-old Atrium building will include an agreement by the developer to inspect three downtown skywalks and will help address an exodus of downtown workers since the pandemic began, officials said.
The building, built in 1917 at the corner of 12th and N streets, became a combination of office and retail space in the 1970s and is the hub of the skywalk system, Urban Development Assistant Director Dallas McGee told the City Council on Monday.
The original skywalk system, built in the late 1970s and early ‘80s, connected five blocks in the core of downtown, including major department stores. But today many of the retail stores are gone, and office occupancy in the Atrium is at about 50%, McGee said.
With permits and contracts on the skywalks coming to an end, the fate of the covered walkways that cross O Street, 12th and N streets has been a source of confusion and uncertainty.
New owners of the Atrium — Speedway Properties and Nelnet — will pay for inspections of those skywalks as part of the redevelopment agreement, said Urban Development Director Dan Marvin.
The agreement, which the City Council will vote on and likely approve at its Nov. 22 meeting, will institute an “inspection regime” that will include an inspection in the first year of the agreement, again in seven years and 15 years in, Marvin said.
Making sure the skywalks are safe was one of Mayor Lerion Gaylor Baird’s priorities, he said.
Those subsequent inspections will happen assuming the first one finds that the skywalks are structurally sound and safe. If they aren’t, a portion of the $3.6 million in tax-increment financing for the project will be used to demolish them.
The $21.8 million renovation includes an $18 million private investment as well as the tax-increment financing, which allows developers to use the increased future property taxes to pay for certain upfront costs.
The Speedway-Nelnet partnership is the fourth entity to own the building since 1999 and plans include bringing the neglected building up to code, update heating-and-cooling systems and improving its energy efficiency, according to the developers.
Other planned renovations include restoration of the first-floor awning and construction of a tenant common space on the seventh floor with conference and meeting rooms able to accommodate 200-250 people.
Renovation of the 191,000 square feet of space will help downtown Lincoln reestablish its strength as a workplace hub, said Kent Seacrest, who represents the developers.
Housing development downtown is doing well, but downtown office space has taken a hit, with a loss of about 900 governmental jobs, 750,000 square feet of empty office space, banks downsizing or relocating and a loss of city parking revenue, he said.
“It’s really important to rehab this old building ... to help reestablish offices as a strength of downtown,” Seacrest said.
Todd Ogden, president of the Downtown Lincoln Association, said his organization supports the project, which will help downtown transition to office space that better adapts to a different kind of workforce.
