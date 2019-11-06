{{featured_button_text}}
AT&T plans to buy 300 megawatts of power from a wind farm under construction in northeast Nebraska, joining a growing list of large companies buying power from wind farms in Nebraska.

A wind farm being built in Antelope and Wheeler counties in northeast Nebraska will sell power to AT&T once it's up and running.

Invenergy announced Wednesday that the telecommunications company has signed a virtual power purchase agreement to buy 300 megawatts of energy from the Thunderhead Wind Energy Center, which is scheduled to begin operations by the end of next year.

AT&T will join a growing list of major companies buying power from Nebraska-based wind farms. Facebook plans to buy 200 megawatts from a wind farm near Wakefield, while Hormel Foods Corp. plans to buy all 74 megawatts that will be generated by a wind farm scheduled to start operations next year near Milligan.

