Lincoln's first At Home store will open next week.
A spokeswoman for the Texas-based home furnishings chain said in an email that the store at 6845 S. 27th St. will open "the week of Sept. 23," with a grand opening set for Oct. 12. She did not give a specific opening day.
A post on the company's Facebook page last week in response to a question about the store's opening date says it will open Sept. 25.
At Home refers to itself as the "Home Decor Superstore" and says on its website that it carries more than 50,000 unique items across product categories that include furniture, garden, housewares and seasonal decor.
It has stores in Omaha and Council Bluffs among its more than 200 locations nationally.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to the Lincoln store, At Home is opening three other new stores this month -- two in Illinois and one in California.
At Home's 120,000-square-foot location on the northwest corner of 27th Street and Pine Lake Road is one of four former Shopko locations that the retailer vacated when it went bankrupt and closed earlier this year.
A second former Shopko location, at 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway, is being redeveloped into warehouse space for Menards and public self-storage space. The owners of two other former Shopkos, at 27th Street and Nebraska 2 and 66th and O streets, have not yet announced plans for new tenants or redevelopment.
At Home's renovation of the 27th and Pine Lake Shopko space, which cost several million dollars, is part of a larger redevelopment of the shopping center at that location.
Aspen Dental is building a second Lincoln location there, and Scooter's Coffee is building a 2,000-square-foot store west of an existing Walgreens.