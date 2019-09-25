Lincoln's first At Home store opened its doors Wednesday.
The 110,604-square-foot store opened in a building at 6845 S. 27th St. that formerly was home to a Shopko location.
The company said the store offers more than 50,000 home decor items, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal décor across a variety of styles.
You have free articles remaining.
The store is based on a warehouse model, and At Home continuously updates its merchandise, bringing in an average of 400 new products per week.
"As we strategically grow our national footprint, we are excited to open our first store in the Lincoln and Hastings-Kearney market," At Home Chairman and CEO Lee Bird said in a news release.
The store will host a grand opening event on Oct. 12 at which the first 50 customers will receive gift cards.