Assurity planning apartments near its headquarters

West said the company decided to go ahead and begin the city approval process even though it is "very early in the process" of planning the project.

"We're really just getting started," he said.

The project went before the city's Urban Design Committee on Tuesday, and it will need to go before both the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission and the Lincoln City Council because Assurity will be applying for tax-increment financing. TIF is a financing tool that allows developers to use the increased future property taxes a project generates to pay for certain upfront costs, such as site acquisition, demolition costs and streetscape improvements.

West said the company will likely seek to take advantage of a new law that allows developers whose projects sit in “extremely blighted” areas to pay back the tax-increment financing in 20 years instead of 15.

If everything stays on schedule, he said construction could start late this year. The project will take approximately 24 months to complete, meaning the earliest it would be open would be late 2023.