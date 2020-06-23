Assurity partners with Omaha disability insurance startup

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An Omaha startup that offers a way to quickly sign up for disability insurance online is partnering with Lincoln's Assurity Life Insurance Co.

Assurity will provide the application and underwriting processes for Breeze's online disability insurance product, which people can complete in about 15 minutes.

By using existing data from health records and other sources, Breeze allows eligible applicants to skip the medical exam often required under traditional underwriting.

“In the midst of a global pandemic, we are proud to launch an insurance product that makes it easier to protect your income in the event you become too sick or hurt to work,” said Breeze CEO and co-founder Colin Nabity. “Our streamlined online experience provides consumers a quick, convenient way to find coverage without enduring high-pressure sales tactics or archaic processes that have plagued the insurance industry in the past.”

Assurity has provided underwriting for other "insuretech" companies, including life insurer Ethos, which is backed by numerous celebrities.