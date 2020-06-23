Assurity partners with Omaha disability insurance startup

An Omaha startup that offers a way to quickly sign up for disability insurance online is partnering with Lincoln's Assurity Life Insurance Co.
Assurity will provide the application and underwriting processes for Breeze's online disability insurance product, which people can complete in about 15 minutes.
By using existing data from health records and other sources, Breeze allows eligible applicants to skip the medical exam often required under traditional underwriting.
“In the midst of a global pandemic, we are proud to launch an insurance product that makes it easier to protect your income in the event you become too sick or hurt to work,” said Breeze CEO and co-founder Colin Nabity. “Our streamlined online experience provides consumers a quick, convenient way to find coverage without enduring high-pressure sales tactics or archaic processes that have plagued the insurance industry in the past.”
Assurity has provided underwriting for other "insuretech" companies, including life insurer Ethos, which is backed by numerous celebrities.
“Breeze is an ideal partner for providing disability insurance to working Americans,” said Jared Carlson, vice president of individual sales and ventures at Assurity. “We’ve long believed modern technology can help an underserved market access vital protection, and Breeze’s system streamlines and simplifies what can otherwise be a complicated process. It’s the right service at the right time, and Assurity is proud to underwrite this revolutionary new platform.”
Surveys have found that only about 1 in 3 working Americans has disability insurance, while about 12% of the working-age population currently has a disability. Most people who do have the insurance get it through their employer
“With independent workers expected to be the majority of the workforce by the end of this decade, portable benefits for individuals are more important now than ever before,” said Nabity. “We are excited to make affordable income protection insurance more accessible to business owners, freelancers, and gig economy workers.”
