Aspen Dental to open 2nd location next week at 27th and Pine Lake

Aspen Dental will open its second location next week at 27th Street and Pine Lake Road.
The dental chain said Thursday that its new location at 6835 S. 27th St. will open Dec. 19.
Shaun Stinson is the dentist who leads the practice, which offers extended hours, including evenings and Saturdays, as well as walk-in and emergency appointments. Aspen Dental said it accepts all insurance plans and offers payment plans.
Aspen Dental's other Lincoln location, at 50th and O streets, opened in 2010.
Aspen Dental, which is in a newly constructed building, joins At Home, which opened in September in the former Shopko location, as new businesses in the center. Another new building under construction just west of Walgreens will be home to a Scooter's Coffee, which is targeting a February opening.
Joining Scooter's in the building will be Rusty Taco. Steve Stender, the local franchisee for the fast-casual Mexican chain, said he hopes to be open by March.
The restaurant will be the second Rusty Taco location in Lincoln and will feature a full bar and garage doors leading to a large patio area.
"We're very excited for this location," Stender said in an email.
Aspen Dental also will have a neighbor in its building. According to a building permit filed last week, an unnamed retail tenant will occupy space next door.
