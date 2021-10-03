Ashland officials: Persistence paid off on acre of land that was complicated by Lincoln water main

One of the problems, Cerny said, is that while Lincoln officials were willing to help, Ashland officials and developers would get transferred from person to person, and things wouldn’t ever get finalized.

Now, she said, the letter provided by Lincoln officials offers not only guidance about what developers need to do, but contact information for the people who can help them.

Ashland officials were skeptical Lincoln would agree to sign the license agreement but believe it will now help other developers.

“I was absolutely shocked, to tell you the truth,” Wischmann said. “Ashland has something now that Ashland has never had before and that is a working agreement with the Lincoln water department.”

He said he appreciated hearing back from Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, too, who checked to see if he’d been able to work through the issues.

Although the agreement was signed in March 2020, the pandemic further delayed work on the development. But in April, the city burned the old Granny’s Cafe and Boyce began grading the land.