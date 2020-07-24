Ascena bankruptcy will mean multiple store closings in Lincoln, across Nebraska

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ascena Retail Group's bankruptcy filing will mean a number of retail store closures in Nebraska.

The company owns a number of women's clothing retailers, including Ann Taylor, Catherines and Lane Bryant, as well as Justice, a kids and teens clothing store.

As part of its bankruptcy filing announced Thursday, Ascena said it will close all of its Catherines stores, including one in Lincoln at East Park Plaza and two in Omaha.

It also will close more than 600 Justice stores, including the only one in Lincoln at Gateway Mall. Additional Justice store closings in Nebraska include four in the Omaha area, one at Nebraska Crossings Outlet Mall in Gretna and one in Grand Island.

Lincoln will lose its Lane Bryant store at Gateway. That's the only one of those stores in Nebraska closing. Two locations in Omaha and one at the Gretna mall will remain open.

It does not appear the chain plans to close any of its Ann Taylor stores in the state. It has one store in Omaha and one at the outlet mall. The chain closed its only Lincoln store, Ann Taylor Loft at SouthPointe Pavilions, in 2016.

More closings could be coming. Ascena said it plans to close about 1,600 of its 2,800 stores but has only announced about 1,100 closings.