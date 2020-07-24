You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Ascena bankruptcy will mean multiple store closings in Lincoln, across Nebraska
View Comments
editor's pick

Ascena bankruptcy will mean multiple store closings in Lincoln, across Nebraska

{{featured_button_text}}
Photo1

Ascena Retail Group, which owns the Ann Taylor chain of stores and a number of others, plans to close about 1,600 stores as part of a bankruptcy filing. The company is closing its Catherines, Justice and Lane Bryant stores in Lincoln.

 GENE J. PUSKAR, The Associated Press

Ascena Retail Group's bankruptcy filing will mean a number of retail store closures in Nebraska.

The company owns a number of women's clothing retailers, including Ann Taylor, Catherines and Lane Bryant, as well as Justice, a kids and teens clothing store.

As part of its bankruptcy filing announced Thursday, Ascena said it will close all of its Catherines stores, including one in Lincoln at East Park Plaza and two in Omaha.

Biz Buzz: Two restaurants close in south Lincoln

It also will close more than 600 Justice stores, including the only one in Lincoln at Gateway Mall. Additional Justice store closings in Nebraska include four in the Omaha area, one at Nebraska Crossings Outlet Mall in Gretna and one in Grand Island.

Lincoln will lose its Lane Bryant store at Gateway. That's the only one of those stores in Nebraska closing. Two locations in Omaha and one at the Gretna mall will remain open.

It does not appear the chain plans to close any of its Ann Taylor stores in the state. It has one store in Omaha and one at the outlet mall. The chain closed its only Lincoln store, Ann Taylor Loft at SouthPointe Pavilions, in 2016.

More closings could be coming. Ascena said it plans to close about 1,600 of its 2,800 stores but has only announced about 1,100 closings.

The company said store closing sales will start right away and are likely to last 30-60 days, depending on the location.

Ascena joins a long list of retailers that have filed for bankruptcy over the past couple of years and closed some or all of their stores. Among ones that either have closed or are in the process of closing stores in Lincoln are Gordmans, Forever 21, Dressbarn, Pier 1, Charming Charlie, Charlotte Russe, Sears and Shopko.

Chuck E. Cheese makes it official that Lincoln location closing permanently
Lincoln man adds Schmick's Markets to lineup of grocery stores
What's in store for former Lincoln Shopko at 27th, Nebraska 2?

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News