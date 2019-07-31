GRAND ISLAND — Lincoln Race Course will wait until November to run its required live race for 2019.
The Nebraska Racing Commission approved the change from three days of live racing in September to a single day late in the year, when it will hold two afternoon races.
Mike Newlin, who oversees the track near U.S. 77 and West Denton Road as well as Omaha's Horsemen's Park, told the commissioners that a harsh winter followed by a wet spring delayed construction of a ¾-mile track to replace what was a simple straightaway used for live races.
"I was just down there last week, and they're moving really quickly," Newlin said.
Officials looked into postponing its day of racing to Oct. 19, which along with Nov. 9 is an off date for the Husker football team.
But there was concern that the track's inside rail wouldn't be installed in time. By Nov. 9, officials expect the track, outside fence and rail will be ready, and racing won't be competing with Lincoln's main attraction, Newlin said.
"We think we would have a better crowd that day."