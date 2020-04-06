You are the owner of this article.
'Arena tax' deferment seen as way to prop up Lincoln restaurants until 'we're all back'
'Arena tax' deferment seen as way to prop up Lincoln restaurants until 'we're all back'

Restaurant takeout and delivery

Bar manager Barrie Kuhn packs carryout and delivery orders at Venue in March. A city councilwoman has proposed allowing bars and restaurants to hold off on remitting occupation taxes to the city to bolster their cash flow amid the coronavirus outbreak.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

An occupation tax deferment for Lincoln restaurants and bars may prove a key piece in a collective effort to keep those businesses afloat during the pandemic, an industry representative said Monday.

Zoe Olson, executive director of the Nebraska Restaurant Association, told the Lincoln City Council on Monday that the ordinance implementing that temporary deferment for 90 days would help buoy the industry while bars and restaurants apply for small business loans and rely on delivery and carry-out to remain viable.

"Our restaurants are struggling right now, trying really hard so that they can come back when we’re all back," Olson said.

Councilwoman Tammy Ward proposed the ordinance and the concept, which two other councilmen had also inquired about. 

If enacted, restaurant and bar owners would still need to collect and report the occupation tax revenue they owe during the three-month period, but they would have until June 25 to pay. 

The city wouldn't charge any interest or levy penalties on the taxes for businesses who deferred payment.

Since 2012, the city has collected the 2% tax to help pay off the bonds used in building Pinnacle Bank Arena and related development projects. 

Hotel stays and car rentals incur a 4% occupation tax, but those taxes are not affected under Ward's ordinance. 

The taxes for March would normally be due April 25, but under the proposed ordinance, March and April occupation taxes could be paid June 25, the due date for May's occupation taxes.

No one testified in opposition to the ordinance, but one resident emailed the council calling it a political ploy without any actual benefit. 

Council members are expected to vote on the measure later this month.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

