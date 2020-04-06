'Arena tax' deferment seen as way to prop up Lincoln restaurants until 'we're all back'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

An occupation tax deferment for Lincoln restaurants and bars may prove a key piece in a collective effort to keep those businesses afloat during the pandemic, an industry representative said Monday.

Zoe Olson, executive director of the Nebraska Restaurant Association, told the Lincoln City Council on Monday that the ordinance implementing that temporary deferment for 90 days would help buoy the industry while bars and restaurants apply for small business loans and rely on delivery and carry-out to remain viable.

"Our restaurants are struggling right now, trying really hard so that they can come back when we’re all back," Olson said.

+3 Council to consider 'arena tax' deferment for bars, restaurants to bolster cash flow in hard times The proposal by Councilwoman Tammy Ward suspends the payment of the 2% occupation tax collected after March 1 to June 25, without penalty or interest.

Councilwoman Tammy Ward proposed the ordinance and the concept, which two other councilmen had also inquired about.

If enacted, restaurant and bar owners would still need to collect and report the occupation tax revenue they owe during the three-month period, but they would have until June 25 to pay.

The city wouldn't charge any interest or levy penalties on the taxes for businesses who deferred payment.

Since 2012, the city has collected the 2% tax to help pay off the bonds used in building Pinnacle Bank Arena and related development projects.

