Are we in a recession? Probably, Nebraska economists say, but state may fare better than nation

The U.S. economy has met the technical definition of a recession, with two straight quarters of a decline in gross domestic product.

But are we really in a recession? Some experts have questioned whether the economy can truly be in a recession when unemployment is at a historically low level and continues to decline. In fact, the country as a whole added 500,000 jobs in July. Some other economic indicators continue to be positive as well. For example, retail spending was up 10.1% last month compared with a year ago.

A recent survey by the National Association for Business Economics found that fewer than 1 in 5 economists believe we are currently in a recession, although nearly half think we will be in one by the end of the year or early next year.

The debate over whether the national economy is in a recession also begs the question: Is Nebraska in a recession?

Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said it's unclear at this point whether the nation or Nebraska is experiencing recessionary conditions at this time.

But he said the state "will most likely fall into recession if the national economy enters recession."

However, he said the state's large agriculture sector could blunt the effects of a national recession somewhat thanks to high commodity prices, particularly corn prices, which are near all-time highs.

Thompson also said the state's labor situation could be a mitigating factor, too.

"Employers will try very hard to retain their workers even as the economy slows, he said. "This also may help Nebraska avoid recession."

The most recent data from the Nebraska Department of Labor shows the state has added nearly 20,000 jobs over the past year, and employment numbers are higher than they were before the coronavirus pandemic.

One industry that is doing particularly well in the state is manufacturing, which as of July employed 103,000 people, the most since January 2003.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, however, said strong job numbers are somewhat misleading.

"Healthy job gains overstate the strength in the U.S. and Nebraska economies for several reasons," he said.

Among them: the number of people holding more than one job has increased and the percentage of people participating in the labor force has continued to decline.

"The primary factor rendering both the U.S. and Nebraska employment gains is the steep decline in labor productivity," Goss said.

The first-quarter decline in U.S. labor force productivity was the largest since 1947, he said, and though data for Nebraska is not yet available, Goss said he expects it also will show a decline.

Despite that, he said, Nebraska's labor market remains stronger than the nation as a whole. The state's current labor participation rate actually is higher than it was before the pandemic started.

"This combined with the state's ultra-low unemployment rate (lowest in the last 50 years) attest to a Nebraska economy that is stronger than the national economy," Goss said.

He also noted the relative strength in both agriculture and manufacturing. That could be why Goss' monthly Rural Mainstreet Survey shows that job growth in rural areas of Nebraska has been nearly three times higher than in the state's metro areas over the past 12 months.

On the other hand, Goss said the U.S. dollar's relative strength to European, Chinese and Japanese currencies is bad for both of those sectors long term. He also noted that the state's low unemployment rate has led to a labor shortage that is likely to limit the ability of the state's companies to grow.

Whether Nebraska truly is in a recession or not, recent reports do show the economy slowing down.

Nebraska’s leading economic indicator, which is designed to predict economic activity for the next six months, fell 0.08 percentage points in July.

Thompson, who authors the report, said it "suggests slow economic growth in Nebraska for the rest of year and the beginning of 2023.”

Goss authors two surveys that cover the Midwest economy — the Rural Mainstreet Survey and Mid-America Business Conditions — and he said both, "point to slower, but positive, growth for the remainder of 2022 for Nebraska."