Are the days of the late-night grocery run numbered?

Keeping grocery stores open around the clock is a trend that took hold in the 1980s to help feed the need for instant gratification, Bartashus noted.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“But the reality is, few people really need groceries at 2 a.m. There’s a stronger argument for people to be able to pick up prescription drugs and medicine.”

Giant Eagle’s first 24-hour store opened more than 50 years ago, according to Roberts.

“The extension of daily store hours were one of a number of innovations of the time, including opening on Sundays and operating the first ‘from scratch’ in-store bakeries,” he said.

Demand for stores to be open 24 hours varies depending on local need, said Mickey Chadha, an analyst for Moody’s Investors Services.

“It depends on if there are workers on a night shift who want to shop when they are going home or need to pick up a prepared meal and things like that,” he said.

But being open all day and all night comes with a cost.