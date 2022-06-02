Approval of fee structure clears the way for casinos to apply for licenses in Nebraska

Let the games begin.

That was the sentiment expressed by Dennis Lee, chairman of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, which on Thursday approved the fee structure for gaming licenses. the final step necessary to allow prospective casino operators to apply for licenses.

The move comes nearly 19 months after voters approved casino gaming at the state's horse racing tracks and about three weeks after Gov. Pete Ricketts, who opposed allowing casino gambling in the state, signed off on rules that the commission approved in December.

Most of the fees were set out in the language of the initiatives that voters approved, including the fees for casino operator licenses. That license costs $5 million for a five-year duration, including an initial $1 million payment due at the time of application and $1 million paid annually for the license term.

Tom Sage, executive director of the Racing and Gaming Commission, called approving the fees "the next step" in the casino gaming startup process.

"This is huge for our state," he said.

Sage has previously said he expects it will take 30-60 days to process the applications, which will then have to go before the Racing and Gaming Commission for approval.

In recognition that the process will take some time and that potential casino operators can't do much without a license in place, the commission also on Thursday approved giving Sage the ability to grant provisional licenses to casino operators while the approval process is taking place.

Those provisional licenses, good for up to 90 days, would not authorize operators to start gaming, but they would provide the documentation necessary for them to get financing and order equipment.

Lynne McNally, executive vice president of the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association, said the provisional license is vital for ordering gaming equipment, especially considering there are currently manufacturer delays due to supply chain issues.

"If we don't have the provisional license, we can't put in the order, which delays us even more," she said.

The horsemen's group is partnering with Ho-Chunk Inc. to build casinos under the WarHorse Gaming name in Lincoln, Omaha and South Sioux City.

Plans at Lincoln Race Course call for a $220 million project that would include more than 1,200 gaming stations, a 196-room hotel, event space, spa and several restaurants.

That construction project is likely to take 18-24 months to complete, but officials in Lincoln are planning to open a temporary casino floor in the existing simulcast building that would have up to 300 slot machines. McNally has previously said it would take a few weeks to get the temporary casino floor up and running once a operating license is in hand.

WarHorse is planning a similar-sized casino operation at Horsemen's Park in Omaha and intends to break ground on the project sometime this summer. It expects to open a temporary or transitional facility with 800 slot machines about 10 months after construction starts.

McNally said Thursday that WarHorse is seeking to borrow $560 million to finance construction of its casinos.

Fonner Park in Grand Island also is planning a temporary casino with about 200 slot machines that it hopes to open sometime in the fall.

The state's other tracks, in Columbus and Hastings, also are planning to build casinos.

Proposals for a half-dozen other racetracks with casinos are on hold after the Legislature passed a bill this spring that puts a moratorium on any new operations until the Racing and Gaming Commission completes studies of the horse racing market, the casino gambling market and the socioeconomic impact of tracks and casinos.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

