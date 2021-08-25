Appellate court affirms injunction keeping NPPD from ending power contracts with wind farms

After the sale, NPPD served notices of default seeking termination of their power purchase agreements.

And the wind farms filed the lawsuits in U.S. District Court of Nebraska.

Last year, U.S. District Judge Laurie Smith Camp said the wind farms had shown "as a matter of law that they did not default on their obligations under the PPAs."

Because of that, she wrote, "NPPD is permanently enjoined from terminating the PPAs in reliance upon its alleged events of default."

NPPD appealed to the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals, which on Tuesday agreed with Smith Camp's ruling.

Judge L. Steven Grasz of Omaha, one of the three 8th Circuit judges who heard the case, said the panel concluded that the transfer of ownership interests of the wind farms' parent companies did not trigger the change-of-control provision in the PPAs.

A corporate parent that owns shares of a subsidiary does not traditionally own or have legal title over the subsidiary's assets, he wrote.