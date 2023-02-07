Twenty years after a massive fire destroyed Green's Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical, there finally are plans to redevelop the site where the business once stood.

Speedway Properties is proposing a three-story building on the southwest corner of 48th Street and Madison Avenue that would have 54 apartments and more than 5,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space.

Application documents show that the building would have 51 one-bedroom apartments and three two-bedroom units. It also would have amenities including a community gathering space with a kitchen, a fitness center and a game room. The project also would include about 70 parking stalls.

Speedway's plans call for about 20% of the units to be designated as affordable housing, meaning they would have rents that someone making 60% of the area median income could afford.

The company started the long approval process Tuesday with a public hearing in front of the city's Urban Design Committee, whose members voted unanimously to recommend approval of the project.

"I'm really glad to see this move forward," said commission member Tom Huston, an attorney who said he represented a client who once looked at the block for a potential redevelopment but didn't think it would work financially.

The building housing Green's was heavily damaged on Jan. 16, 2003, in a fire that did an estimated $1.1 million in damage. The building, built in 1906, had been Green's home for more than 60 years.

The business eventually relocated to a site about a mile north, the damaged building was torn down, and in 2006 Green's sold the vacant site to the city for $387,500.

The vacant lot has since played host to a farmer's market and has been the site of seasonal fireworks stands but has failed to develop with something permanent.

"I think it's about time to change that," said city planner Colin Christopher.

Cristy Joy, managing partner with Architecture Etcetera, the architect working on the project, said the apartment units will be similar to the ones Speedway built in the Telegraph District near 21st and N streets.

Joy said potential tenants have already signed letters of interest for the commercial spaces, and while she declined to give any names, she said there are "some really exciting potential users."

Speedway intends to use tax-increment financing for the project, which would allow it to pay for some upfront costs using projected future property tax dollars that will be generated.

Because of that, it will have to have multiple hearings in front of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission and Lincoln City Council and will have to negotiate a development agreement with the city.

If everything goes as planned, Speedway is hoping to be able to start construction on the project in the fall, and it hopes to coordinate on timing with the city, which is planning street improvement projects on both North 48th Street and Madison Avenue.

Peter Hind, another member of the Urban Design Commission, called the project "really wonderful."

"This is exactly what the city needs," he said.

Before it goes any further with the development process with the city, however, the company plans to give a presentation to the University Place Community Organization on Feb. 14.

