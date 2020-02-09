Apartments planned as part of O Street redevelopment in Lincoln

The owner of three buildings near 13th and O streets is planning to redevelop them and add apartments.

Jeff Overturf, who bought the buildings at 1317, 1319 and 1325 O St. over the past couple of years as investments, said he plans to develop the upper floors of the three buildings into market-rate apartments.

The 1317 and 1319 O St. buildings have two floors, while 1325 O St. has three floors. All the upper floors in the three buildings are vacant.

According to plans submitted to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department, Overturf who lives in Edgar, is planning 22 apartments across the three buildings — 10 studios, eight one-bedroom units and four with two bedrooms.

The redevelopment does not include the first-floor retail spaces in the buildings, which house restaurants and bars, including Subway, The Watering Hole, O'Rourke's Tavern, Main Street Bar and Cliff's Lounge. All of those businesses are remaining open, Overturf said.

Cost of the project is estimated at $2.1 million, with about $335,000 of that amount expected to come from tax-increment financing.

In addition to developing the apartment units, Overturf also is planning to renovate the buildings' facades to restore them to their "natural look," he said.