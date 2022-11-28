Anytime Fitness members left with no answers after overnight closures in Lincoln

As members prepared to hit the gym on Friday to work off their Thanksgiving meals, they were met with locked doors at Anytime Fitness locations in Lincoln.

Overnight, the three Anytime Fitness locations permanently closed their doors, apparently with no warning to members.

A sign placed on the doors of each location read:

“We sincerely have enjoyed serving you as a member and are saddened to share we have had to make a very hard decision to permanently close the (respective) Anytime Fitness location effective 11/25/2022. You will have until 12/9/2022 to transfer your membership agreement to a neighboring Anytime Fitness. If you choose not to transfer, our billing company, ABC Financial, is scheduled to cancel your existing membership on 12/9/2022.”

Emily Hansen, who has been a member of the Anytime Fitness location near 27th and Superior streets since 2011, believed it was just her location that had permanently closed.

After a coworker read the same note at the location near 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard, they both felt blindsided by the news.

"The stress of the holidays is coming up, and now you don't have this release," Hansen said.

"It's really poor timing, and nobody was prepared for it."

Anytime Fitness also had a Lincoln location at 27th Street and Pine Lake Road.

Hansen said that there have been at least four franchise owners since she became a member of the Lincoln gym.

"Most of the people I've seen at the gym have been involved with this gym longer than the current owners have," Hansen said.

Hansen says she tried calling all three Lincoln locations multiple times and found the phone numbers had been disconnected.

An email address was provided for members to use to communicate concerns regarding membership inquiries and refunds.

"I emailed them because we wanted to know if the Lincoln locations would be opened by someone else anytime soon and what to do about getting a refund," Hansen said.

"They responded by giving me a phone number to call if I was interested in opening up my own Anytime Fitness franchise."

When she called the billing company to cancel her membership, Hansen said a billing representative seemingly wasn't aware the Lincoln franchise had permanently closed all three of its locations.

"She asked me if I wanted to switch my membership to a different location in Lincoln, and after I filled her in, she apologized and said this was the first they had heard about it," Hansen said.

Hansen had just been to her gym on Thursday night and said everything seemed normal.

Some warning would have been nice, Hansen said.

"They had to have made the decision to close all Lincoln locations prior to Friday, so they should've let their members know ahead of time so we could make arrangements," Hansen said.

Kirk Cox, who is listed as one of the Lincoln franchise owners, could not be reached for comment.

The Anytime Fitness locations in Hickman and Beatrice are open.