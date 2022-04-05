Another Lincoln business becomes B corp.

A company that has helped other Nebraska firms become certified B corporations has decided to take the plunge itself.

SEAchange, a business consulting and philanthropic advising firm, announced last week that it has become the state's sixth B corp. and the fourth based in Lincoln.

The B corp. designation, awarded by nonprofit organization B Lab, signals SEAchange has met the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.

SEAchange also has become a registered Benefit Corporation through the State of Nebraska and a member of 1% for the Planet, having committed to contributing 1% of its annual revenue to environmental causes.

“We are excited to join this international community of leaders using business as a force for good,” said Kyle Cartwright, SEAchange cofounder and chief operating officer. “We feel fortunate to live and work in a community with so many other purpose-driven businesses. We are just one of many.”

SEAchange previously supported Lincoln marketing firm KidGlov through the B corp. certification process in November.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.