Another downtown Lincoln high-rise is in the works

A plan that's in the very early stages could result in a downtown skyscraper that's even taller than the recently constructed Lied Place Residences.

Craft Development Group has a website showing a rendering of a "luxury" condo building called 9 Lincoln Park that rises more than 20 stories.

Steve Glenn, the owner of Executive Travel and various other businesses and one of the principals in Craft Development Group, said plans are very preliminary at this point.

"We're still doing a lot of due diligence," said Glenn, who has done a feasibility study but has not hired an architect.

The website shows the building location near the intersection of Ninth and P streets, but Glenn said he is evaluating a number of sites and does not yet have a contract on a piece of land.

He said he's had preliminary discussions with city officials about the plan but is not close to filing any official applications.

Urban Development Director Dan Marvin said he had a conversation with Glenn that was "very preliminary" and was focused on what potential issues a project of that scope might face, such as the need for environmental remediation and having a site that can support construction of a building that tall.

"They seem pretty excited about coming back and having further conversations with us," he said.

Marvin said it's his understanding that the building would potentially be 275 feet tall, which is the maximum building height allowed downtown. That would make it slightly taller than the Lied Place Residences at 11th and Q streets, which is about 250 feet tall.

Glenn said the project is a dream of his that he hopes can come to fruition.

"It's our hope we can come forward," he said.

