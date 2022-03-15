 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Another downtown Lincoln high-rise is in the works

  • 0

A plan that's in the very early stages could result in a downtown skyscraper that's even taller than the recently constructed Lied Place Residences.

Craft Development Group has a website showing a rendering of a "luxury" condo building called 9 Lincoln Park that rises more than 20 stories.

Executive Travel Trees, 7.14

Steve Glenn, chairman of Executive Travel.

Steve Glenn, the owner of Executive Travel and various other businesses and one of the principals in Craft Development Group, said plans are very preliminary at this point.

"We're still doing a lot of due diligence," said Glenn, who has done a feasibility study but has not hired an architect.

The website shows the building location near the intersection of Ninth and P streets, but Glenn said he is evaluating a number of sites and does not yet have a contract on a piece of land.

He said he's had preliminary discussions with city officials about the plan but is not close to filing any official applications.

People are also reading…

Developers offer new plan for adding condos to former YWCA building in Lincoln
Fewer units are planned in housing redevelopment of Pershing block in Lincoln

Urban Development Director Dan Marvin said he had a conversation with Glenn that was "very preliminary" and was focused on what potential issues a project of that scope might face, such as the need for environmental remediation and having a site that can support construction of a building that tall.

"They seem pretty excited about coming back and having further conversations with us," he said.

Marvin said it's his understanding that the building would potentially be 275 feet tall, which is the maximum building height allowed downtown. That would make it slightly taller than the Lied Place Residences at 11th and Q streets, which is about 250 feet tall.

Glenn said the project is a dream of his that he hopes can come to fruition.

"It's our hope we can come forward," he said.

Post Office, Telegraph District among potential sites identified for downtown Lincoln convention center
Directions 2022: Downtown apartment, condo projects nearing completion

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska casino rules grinding through review process

Nebraska casino rules grinding through review process

The director of the state's Racing and Gaming Commission said he was not given a time frame for how long it will take for the Attorney General's office to complete its review, but, "I think it will be pretty quick," he said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Oil tumbles below $100 on China COVID, Ukraine talks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News