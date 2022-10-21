Another bird flu case detected in York County game flock

Another case of bird flu has been found in a commercial game flock in York County.

It's the second case in a commercial flock of game birds in the county this month and the 12th case of bird flu in Nebraska this year.

Nebraska Department of Agriculture State Veterinarian Roger Dudley said the affected flock, which had approximately 33,500 birds, was destroyed and will be disposed of in an approved manner. The department will establish a 6.2-mile control zone around the affected premises, and poultry producers should know the signs and symptoms of HPAI and notify NDA immediately of sick or dying birds.

The second York County case is the fourth case in Nebraska in just over a month. Those cases have come after an outbreak in the spring that killed about 4.8 million birds. The outbreak was thought to be over, but the disease has made a resurgence.

The total number of dead birds is now around 5 million, which puts it on par with the last outbreak in 2015, which also killed around 5 million birds.