Another big affordable housing project is planned in southwest Lincoln

Another large affordable housing project is planned for southwest Lincoln.
Hoppe Homes has filed plans with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department for a development at West Pioneers Boulevard and South Folsom Road that could eventually have about 650 housing units, about a quarter of which would be reserved for low-income residents.
According to the plans, which were filed last month, Hoppe Development, through a subsidiary called SOFO Housing LLC, is seeking to annex and rezone about 47 acres, 41 of which it owns or plans to buy from Hope Reformed Church, which is located at the site. The other six acres are owned by and are the home of Hope Reformed Church.
According to its application, SOFO Housing plans to develop the site in two phases. The first phase would include about 170 row house-style town homes, 27 single-family homes and 144 apartments. The second phase would include another 74 row houses, 23 single-family homes and another 144 apartments.
Approximately 170 units would be built using low-income tax credits, meaning they would be rent-restricted and available only to people meeting income qualifications. A large portion of the other units, including about 30 of the single-family homes that would be for sale, would be targeted as workforce housing, which is a label for housing that is considered affordable for people making close to the area's median income.
Plans also show a small area of commercial development, that would ideally include a neighborhood convenience store and coffee shop.
Jake Hoppe, a principal with Hoppe Development, said the housing development, to be called Foxtail Meadows, will use "much of what we know about best practices of incorporating affordable housing in high-opportunity neighborhoods: we are entitling the groundwork for a mixed-income neighborhood of 40-plus acres, and mixing market rate ownership and rental opportunities with income-restricted ownership and rental opportunities, all supported with a common set of open space, amenities, and commercial space."
Hoppe said Hope Reformed Church, which will be pretty much surrounded by the development, collaborated in the design of what will be a "cohesive neighborhood on the entirety of the site."
Matt Osmond, chairman of Hope Reformed's deacon board, said the church is "looking forward to the development and being part of this future that is Foxtail Meadows."
"When we purchased the land several years ago, it was our hope that we would eventually be part of a community and surrounded by people, giving us the opportunity to live out our mission beyond where we are today," Osmond said in an email.
He said Hoppe Development involved the church from the very beginning of the project and has been great about listening to feedback, understanding its needs and incorporating suggestions.
"We feel lucky to be working with them on this project," Osmond said.
Hoppe Development plans to make initial applications for funding in the spring and hopes to start infrastructure and public improvements this spring and summer and then start construction of new units in the fall, Hoppe said.
The development will not be able to access any of the $6 million in affordable housing revolving loan funds announced last month because it is not located in a qualifying Census tract, but Hoppe said the company is working closely with the city on how to utilize resources to support the development, and may be able to participate in other nonprofit partnerships.
The project, which is tentatively scheduled for a hearing in front of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Feb. 2, is the second affordable housing project to be proposed in the area.
The Lincoln Housing Authority has announced plans for a development with 104 apartments and 24 town homes at West Old Cheney Road and South Folsom Street, about a mile to the south.
