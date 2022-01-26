Another big affordable housing project is planned in southwest Lincoln

Plans also show a small area of commercial development, that would ideally include a neighborhood convenience store and coffee shop.

Jake Hoppe, a principal with Hoppe Development, said the housing development, to be called Foxtail Meadows, will use "much of what we know about best practices of incorporating affordable housing in high-opportunity neighborhoods: we are entitling the groundwork for a mixed-income neighborhood of 40-plus acres, and mixing market rate ownership and rental opportunities with income-restricted ownership and rental opportunities, all supported with a common set of open space, amenities, and commercial space."

Hoppe said Hope Reformed Church, which will be pretty much surrounded by the development, collaborated in the design of what will be a "cohesive neighborhood on the entirety of the site."

Matt Osmond, chairman of Hope Reformed's deacon board, said the church is "looking forward to the development and being part of this future that is Foxtail Meadows."

"When we purchased the land several years ago, it was our hope that we would eventually be part of a community and surrounded by people, giving us the opportunity to live out our mission beyond where we are today," Osmond said in an email.