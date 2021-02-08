Animal rights group targets Costco poultry farm in Nebraska

An animal rights group released a video over the weekend of what it says are "cruel practices" at a Costco-affiliated poultry farm in Nebraska.

Mercy for Animals said in a post on its website that an undercover investigator documented a number of instances of what it calls animal abuse at an unidentified poultry operation in Nebraska that supplies broiler chickens to Lincoln Premium Poultry, which owns a processing plant in Fremont that supplies tens of millions of chickens to Costco annually.

The group's video showed chickens that had fallen onto their backs and could not get up because they were too heavy. It also said it documented open wounds, ammonia burns, broken bones, and twisted necks and beaks, as well as large piles of dead birds outside the barns where the chickens are raised.

"Many of these animals endured short lives of chronic pain before succumbing to their ailments," the post said.

Lincoln Premium Poultry spokeswoman Jessica Kolterman did not dispute the video, saying it depicts "normal and uneventful livestock activity."