Animal rights group targets Costco poultry farm in Nebraska

An animal rights group released a video over the weekend of what it says are "cruel practices" at a Costco-affiliated poultry farm in Nebraska.
Mercy for Animals said in a post on its website that an undercover investigator documented a number of instances of what it calls animal abuse at an unidentified poultry operation in Nebraska that supplies broiler chickens to Lincoln Premium Poultry, which owns a processing plant in Fremont that supplies tens of millions of chickens to Costco annually.
The group's video showed chickens that had fallen onto their backs and could not get up because they were too heavy. It also said it documented open wounds, ammonia burns, broken bones, and twisted necks and beaks, as well as large piles of dead birds outside the barns where the chickens are raised.
"Many of these animals endured short lives of chronic pain before succumbing to their ailments," the post said.
Lincoln Premium Poultry spokeswoman Jessica Kolterman did not dispute the video, saying it depicts "normal and uneventful livestock activity."
Mortality is common in the livestock industry, and animals routinely get sick or injured and die, she said, noting that as much as 4%-5% of livestock can die prematurely at operations of all sizes.
Lincoln Premium Poultry has made no secret of the fact that a certain percentage of the chickens in its operations die before being sent to slaughter. Each poultry operation has "mortality sheds" where dead animals are composted.
"Yes, there are going to be some (animals) that don't make it," Kolterman said. "That's just the nature of livestock."
She said the video focuses on the "underbelly of the livestock industry," rather than showing how the animals are raised in climate-controlled barns that protect them from the elements and predators.
Kolterman also pointed out that Lincoln Premium Poultry has an extensive animal welfare training program that requires annual training for its producers and includes periodic audits of their operations.
She said the Mercy for Animals video showed the farmer "was following this process that we've laid out for them."
