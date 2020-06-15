You are the owner of this article.
Amigos to celebrate 40 years with crisp meat burrito deal
Amigos to celebrate 40 years with crisp meat burrito deal

Amigos

The Amigos at 5500 O St., the chain's first location, opened in 1980.

 Journal Star file photo

To mark the 40th anniversary of the first Amigos in Lincoln, the 30 stores in Nebraska will offer crisp meat burritos for 40 cents on Wednesday.

"When you think back over 40 years, it's really all about the people -- our great customers, the hard-working managers, young kids working their way through school and people who take time to share a kind word," said Janice Moore, who opened the first Amigos with her husband, Roger, at 5500 O St. in 1980.

The restaurant's menu includes other holdovers from four decades ago, including the original soft taco that still generates 1 million sales every year. On Wednesday, Amigos will offer two soft tacos for $3.99.

Amigos dining rooms remain closed, but the specials will be offered at drive-thru windows from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

