Ameritas lays off 73 people, including 40 in Lincoln

An "enterprise-wide review" has led to layoffs this week at one of Lincoln's largest companies.
Ameritas eliminated 73 positions this week, including 40 in Lincoln, where it has its headquarters.
Hunter Reeves, a spokesman for the insurance and financial services company, said the layoffs are not related to the coronavirus pandemic and are part of a review that started in 2019 and is focused on making process, technology and other improvements.
"As a growing organization, the right structure is important," Reeves said in an email. "Sometimes that means making changes to build a more effective organization."
The positions eliminated, which were spread out across job titles and departments, account for about 3% of the workforce at Ameritas, which has about 1,200 employees in Lincoln and 2,400 overall.
Reeves said those losing their jobs will likely receive severance and help finding other jobs, and many are eligible to apply for other jobs within the company.
Ameritas has not yet published its 2020 annual report, but in 2019, the company reported pre-tax income of $146 million, which was 12% higher than in 2018.
MOVED, PROMOTED OR APPOINTED RECENTLY
Lincoln Community Foundation welcomes new board members
The Lincoln Community Foundation (LCF) welcomes four new members to its board of directors: Dr. Marko Barker, University of Nebraska- Lincoln; Connie S. Edmond, WRL CPA; Aaron Hilkemann, Duncan Aviation; and Sändra Washington, Lincoln City Council.
Officers for 2021 include Kim M. Robak, board chair, Mueller Robak LLC; JoAnn Martin, vice-chair, retired Ameritas; Ryan Beckman, treasurer, Olsson; Linda Major, secretary, retired University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Tom Smith, past chair, D. A. Davidson & Co. Max Rodenburg, Rembolt Ludtke LLP, will serve as board chair for NextGen, LCF’s giving circle for young professionals.
The Lincoln Community Foundation, established in 1955, strives to continually enrich the Lincoln community by promoting and achieving perpetual philanthropic support. The foundation has distributed more than $168 million in grants to nonprofit organizations that have improved the lives of thousands of residents.
Cornhusker Bank promotes Conrad
Cornhusker Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Molly Conrad to Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) officer. Ms. Conrad will oversee the BSA staff and department, which implements the Bank Secrecy Act and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Compliance Program, which is critical to bank and customer safety.
According to Perry Haralson, CFO/director of compliance, Conrad has been serving as the bank’s BSA coordinator and after extensive study has recently been certified by the American Bankers Association as an AML and fraud professional.
According to Barry Lockard, president/CEO, “Molly’s 24 years of experience in multiple roles with Cornhusker Bank have made her a perfect fit for the responsibility.”
Cornhusker Bank remains the area’s oldest locally owned bank, demonstrating Nebraska values, stability, soundness, and a commitment to its customers, associates and community. For more information visit www.CornhuskerBank.com.
Swanson Russell hires five in Omaha and Lincoln offices
Lincoln, Neb. (February 5, 2021) — Swanson Russell welcomes Libby Bullerdick, Bruce Hartford III, Joey Lenihan, Maddie Keast and Rick Kourchenko.
Bullerdick joins Swanson Russell as an associate digital producer and will work in the Omaha office. Prior to joining the agency, she served as an integrated planning associate at Kelly Scott Madison, a media agency in Chicago. The Omaha native earned a bachelor's degree in strategic communications and another bachelor's degree in marketing from the University of South Dakota.
Hartford joins Swanson Russell as a senior art director and will work in the Omaha office. The Omaha native is returning to the agency after working as a senior art director at Bozell. He received a degree in graphic design from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco.
Lenihan joins Swanson Russell as a digital production coordinator and will work in the Omaha office. He earned a bachelor’s degree in sport and fitness administration and management from Wayne State College, as well as a master’s degree in sport and recreation management. Prior to joining the agency, Lenihan served as a graduate assistant and athletic department aid for Wayne State College’s human sport and performance education department.
Keast joins Swanson Russell as a project manager and will work in the Omaha office. Prior to joining the agency, she worked at Anderson Partners, where she spent time working as an account manager and content strategist. Keast received a bachelor’s degree in advertising and public relations with minors in English and communications from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Kourchenko joins Swanson Russell as a senior writer and will work remotely in Florida. He previously worked as a senior copywriter for Publix Super Markets and Wilson Creative Group, and has experience freelance writing for clients such as Hyatt Regency Orlando, Raymond James Financial, Walker Brands, and more. He attended the University of Florida.
Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit swansonrussell.com.
Keating O'Gara Law welcomes Braden W. Storer
Keating O’Gara Law is pleased to announce that Braden W. Storer has joined the firm as an associate attorney.
Mr. Storer grew up on a cattle ranch in the Sandhills near Whitman, Nebraska. He received a B.S. in communication studies in 2014 from Nebraska Wesleyan University. He was awarded his Juris Doctorate with distinction from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 2017.
During law school, Mr. Storer spent a summer clerking in Uganda for International Justice Mission, where he collaborated with local law enforcement to afford Uganda’s poor greater protection from violent crime; completed an externship with the Honorable Joseph Battalion of the United States District Court for Nebraska; clerked for the Office of the Nebraska Attorney General; and published in the Nebraska Law Review on international law and human trafficking.
After law school Mr. Storer spent three years as deputy with the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office, where he served in the criminal, juvenile, and child support enforcement divisions. During his time there, he became an experienced trial attorney, litigating over a dozen bench and jury trials. His practice with Keating O’Gara Law emphasizes labor law, including work with public employee unions.
Mr. Storer and his wife are active members of 2 Pillars Church and love rock climbing, camping and traveling together. He enjoys reading, especially C.S. Lewis, Charles Spurgeon, J.R.R. Tolkien, and Brandon Sanderson.
Keating O’Gara has provided exceptional legal services to individuals and businesses throughout Nebraska for over 70 years and focuses on serious personal injury, complex civil litigation, business formation, labor law and family law.
TELCOR announces promotion
TELCOR is excited to announce the promotion of Amanda Hutcheson, product specialist team leader, POC.
Hutcheson started her TELCOR career in January 2013 as an Implementation Analyst where she mastered the art of simple to complex POC implementations. In 2018, she was the first member of the Sales Support team. In this role, she led product-related customer proposals, product-related security documents, and product demos. Hutcheson also communicated new order emails with project prerequisites ensuring customers effectively began new projects. In her new role, she will lead a growing team in similar product-related and customer initiatives.
TELCOR provides exceptional products and services to thousands of hospitals and laboratories for point of care (POC) middleware, revenue cycle management (RCM) software and a billing service, TELCOR Revenue Cycle Solutions (TRCS). The TELCOR team includes clinically experienced, software savvy and billing professionals who understand customers' unique environments. Discover more at telcor.com.
Rembolt Ludtke welcomes Adam Kost
Rembolt Ludtke is pleased to announce that Adam Kost has joined the firm.
Kost is a graduate of the University of Nebraska College of Law where he served as chair of the Moot Court Board and represented the College of Law at the regional level as a member of its National Team. He is originally from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where he attended Augustana University before making Nebraska his home. Kost’s practice focuses on litigation, particularly commercial litigation matters.
Founded in 1970, Rembolt Ludtke LLP operates offices in Lincoln and Seward, serving a wide spectrum of clients, including industries, individuals and public entities, throughout Nebraska and the Great Plains region. Visit RemboltLawFirm.com to view our practice areas and attorneys, and follow @RemboltLaw on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
Five associate engineers at Olsson earn PE certification
Five associate engineers from Olsson who grew up in Lincoln recently passed the standardized required exams and earned professional engineer (PE) certification. To earn professional engineer certification, an individual must complete four years of professional experience under a licensed PE mentor and pass the PE exam.
The new PEs from Lincoln are:
Alexa Metcalf is a member of Olsson’s Lincoln Structural team, where she works primarily on architectural building projects, providing guidance and structural system design for new and preexisting construction projects. She earned bachelor's degrees in design pre-architecture and civil engineering and a Master of Architecture degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Matt Olsson is a member of the firm’s Colorado Transportation team based in Loveland, where he provides clients with roadway and drainage designs and traffic engineering solutions. Olsson earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the Colorado School of Mines
Nick Menefee works on geotechnical investigations and reports for private and commercial developments, utilities, roadways, earthen dams and agricultural facilities as a member of Olsson’s Lincoln Field Operations team. He earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Otto LaPointe is a member of Olsson’s Facilities Structural team and provides project management and structural design services on a variety of projects, including community buildings, commercial developments and industrial facilities. LaPointe, an enrolled member of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Notre Dame.
Rachel Fuchs specializes in designing roadways for Olsson’s Nebraska Roads and Bridges team and is based in Lincoln. She earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Olsson is a nationally recognized engineering firm made up of people who craft expert solutions and designs that improve communities. The firm offers design and consulting services in planning and design, engineering, field services, environmental and technology. For more information, go to www.olsson.com.
Bryan Heart welcomes Zeccardi in leadership role
Philip Zeccardi, MBA, is the new chief administrative officer for Bryan Heart and has joined the Bryan Medical Center leadership team as senior director, cardiovascular services.
Zeccardi has over 12 years of experience in health care administration and most recently was director of the Cardiovascular and Neurosciences Institutes for Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis.
As chief administrative officer and senior director of cardiovascular services, Zeccardi will work with Bryan Health senior leaders to establish and guide the cardiovascular program's strategic vision across the Bryan system. He provides operational and administrative direction for all activities and initiatives related to the cardiovascular service line with a shared vision to deliver the most advanced care to Nebraskans.
"There is no one-size-fits-all approach when you or someone you love is diagnosed with heart disease,” Zeccardi says. “The Bryan team brings different disciplines into our program, enabling us to provide high-quality care to our patients. You can be assured that you will receive the most advanced care from our experts in treating heart and vascular conditions."
To learn more about Bryan Heart, please visit bryanheart.com
Hilgers Graben celebrates 10 year anniversary
The national law firm Hilgers Graben is pleased to celebrate its 10-year anniversary on February 14, 2021. The firm’s founder, Mike Hilgers, started his law practice in the basement of his home in Northwest Lincoln with no other full-time litigation personnel. Ten years later, the firm celebrates its anniversary with nearly 40 attorneys around the country, presences in five states, nationwide reach, and having been named to the Inc. 5000 list for fastest growing companies three years in a row. The firm recently opened its Miami office and will expand into California later this year.
“The success of our first ten years is a result of two things,” said Hilgers. “The first is a disruptive economic approach centered on using geographic arbitrage as a price-cutting tool, which is one of the few truly innovative business models in a space traditionally dominated by Big Law. The second is our “no jerks” culture, which has attracted elite attorneys and sophisticated clients from around the country.”
Starting on January 1, 2021, the firm announced a new leadership structure for its next decade of growth. It hired its first Chief Executive Officer Sterling Miller. Miller is a three-time general counsel of companies Sabre Corporation, Travelocity, and Marketo.
A native Nebraskan, Miller has known Mike Hilgers for nearly twenty years. “The future is incredibly bright for Hilgers Graben and I am proud to lead this disruptive firm into its next chapter. As a former general counsel and head of litigation, I instinctively recognized the need in the marketplace for the firm that marries low cost with incredible talent. I could not be more optimistic for the firm’s opportunities heading into the next decade.”
The firm announces these promotions: it has elevated name-partner Andrew Graben to head of litigation, Trent Tanner to deputy head of litigation, and Carrie Dolton to head of EDGE, Hilgers Graben’s innovative discovery counsel practice.
Andrew Graben is a sophisticated litigator who runs the firm’s Dallas office. Trent Tanner helps run the litigation team from the firm’s headquarters in Lincoln. Carrie Dolton has created ground-breaking and proprietary approaches to e-discovery for the firm in Omaha.
Finally, Hilgers Graben announces its inaugural board of directors: Mike Hilgers, Heather Hilgers, Paul Hilgers, and Dr. Steven Hilgers, all of whom are attorneys.
Noted Hilgers, “I started this as a family business—one that would treat people well and provide a home for those to both do great work and spend true quality time with their own families. As we look to the future, it is fitting to have my own family be a part of the leadership team, and to ensure that the the firm’s values always carry forward with the organization as it grows.”
About Hilgers Graben PLLC
Hilgers Graben PLLC is an elite nationwide litigation boutique specializing in complex commercial and intellectual property litigation, discovery counsel services, and trademark services. The firm leverages low-cost locations and innovation to provide superior highly-credentialed legal services while significantly driving down costs for its clients. It was named for the third year in a row to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America and was named the fastest-growing law firm in Nebraska. The firm has offices in Nebraska, Dallas, Denver, Atlanta, and Miami. For more information, please visit www.HilgersGraben.com or contact info@hilgersgraben.com.
West Gate Bank promotes Blank, Hall, Lutomski
Lincoln, Nebraska, The West Gate Bank Board of Directors has elected Clay Blank to the title of mortgage officer/Jr. TPO account executive for the West Gate Bank Correspondent Mortgage division; Stacy Hall to the title of vice president in her role as a TPO account executive for the West Gate Bank Correspondent Mortgage division; and Kelly Lutomski to the title of vice president, Mortgage Talent Recruitment & Development.
Originally from Wilcox, Nebraska, Blank joined the Correspondent Mortgage Services department at West Gate Bank in 2018 as an account manager after attaining his master’s degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
In his new role, Blank will be managing a client base, while playing an integral role in the team’s marketing strategy. He will continue to maintain current correspondent mortgage relationships while fostering new relationships with current and prospective clients. In addition, he will be creating new training and informational materials for clients, and facilitating new processes and applications within the department to improve efficiency.
Clay Blank can be reached at (402) 853-7026 or cblank@westgate.bank.
Hall joined the Correspondent Mortgage Services department at West Gate Bank in 2016 with nearly 20 years of experience in the banking industry. She will continue to establish and maintain correspondent mortgage relationships with new and existing clients, identify prospective new clients and facilitate the new application process. In addition, she will provide training to correspondents regarding West Gate Bank’s policies, procedures, programs and technology as it relates to correspondent mortgage.
Located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Hall is a member of the Oklahoma Mortgage Bankers Association, Iowa Mortgage Association, Nebraska Mortgage Bankers Association, and Independent Community Bankers of South Dakota.
Stacy Hall can be reached at (918) 706-6005 or via email at shall@westgate.bank.
Originally from Grand Island, Nebraska, Lutomski earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Nebraska-Kearney. She joined West Gate Bank in November 2012 as a mortgage banking specialist, with more than 25 years of banking experience. In 2017, she was promoted to assistant vice president (Loan Operations). In her new role, Lutomski is responsible for training and development of staff, talent acquisition, employee retention and coaching leaders to focus on growing an inclusive and diverse team for the Mortgage Department.
Lutomski is an alumnae member of the Gamma Kappa Chapter of the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority and previously served as president of the House Corporation Board for the Pi Chapter for the Sorority at University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Kelly Lutomski can be reached at (402) 434-7815 or klutomski@westgate.bank.
About West Gate Bank
West Gate Bank is a family-owned community bank with 10 locations in Lincoln and Omaha. West Gate Bank is large enough to serve all your personal or commercial banking needs yet small enough to provide the outstanding personal service that only a community bank can deliver. At West Gate Bank, our interest is you! Visit westgate.bank for more information.
Rembolt Ludtke welcomes Lyzz Smith
Rembolt Ludtke is pleased to announce that Lyzz Smith has joined the firm. Smith is an attorney in the business services practice group. She was born and raised in Columbus, Nebraska, and has close family ties to rural Nebraska.
In addition to her law degree from the University of Nebraska College of Law, Smith has a master’s degree in accounting and an accounting background which includes auditing and tax accounting internships with a Big Four accounting firm. She enjoys combining her legal and accounting expertise to bring exceptional value to her clients. Smith is an avid Husker football fan.
Founded in 1970, Rembolt Ludtke LLP operates offices in Lincoln and Seward, serving a wide spectrum of clients, including industries, individuals and public entities, throughout Nebraska and the Great Plains region. Visit RemboltLawFirm.com to view our practice areas and attorneys, and follow @RemboltLaw on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
Swanson Russell receives honors at PRSA Nebraska
Swanson Russell received 15 awards at the 2021 Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Nebraska Paper Anvil Awards Gala held virtually on January 28.
PRSA Nebraska’s Paper Anvil Awards honor outstanding contributions made to the public relations profession. The competition recognizes organizations that have successfully addressed a communications challenge with skill, creativity and resourcefulness.
Swanson Russell accepted nine Awards of Excellence on behalf of clients for the following: Propane Education & Research Council (PERC), Autogas Learning Pages – Crisis & Issues Management; SiteOne Landscape Supply, SiteOne COVID-19 Business Response – Crisis & Issues Management; Cattlemen’s Beef Board (CBB), Progressive Cattle Column – Editorials/Op-Ed Columns; Profile Products, HyrdoStraw Acquisition Announcement – Internal Communications; CBB, Email Signup Campaign – Social Media; SiteOne Landscape Supply, Hardscape UGC Campaign – Social Media; Koch Agronomic Services, Geotargeting Awareness Campaign – Social Media; SiteOne Landscape Supply, Jobsite Jokes – Social Media; AMVAC, AMVAC Virtual Media Event – Webcast/Webinar.
The agency also accepted six Awards of Merit for the following work: Badlands, Badlands Blog – Blogs; CBB, COVID-19 Response – Crisis & Issues Management; PERC, Construction Safety Week PR Campaign – Events & Observances; CBB, The Drive Newsletter – Publications; Koch Agronomic Services, Field Notes Podcast – Special Projects; PERC, Propane Kids Educator Campaign – Word-of-Mouth Marketing.
"PR is an important part of our strategic offering," said Brent Schott, president of Swanson Russell. "It's an honor to see our teams and clients across multiple industries recognized by PRSA Nebraska."
Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit swansonrussell.com.
Bryan CEO Russ Gronewold elected to AHA Board
Russ Gronewold, Bryan Health CEO, has been elected to the American Hospital Association (AHA) Board of Trustees. He will also serve as chair of the AHA’s Regional Policy Board 6.
The Board of Trustees is the highest policymaking body of the AHA and has ultimate authority for the governance and management of its direction and finances.
Additionally, Gronewold is the immediate past chair of the Nebraska Hospital Association and is on the board of the Nebraska Educational Health and Finance Authority. He is also an active member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) and the American College of Healthcare Executives.
First State promotes Kanger
First State Bank Nebraska announces the promotion of Jeff Kanger to president. He is succeeding Jerry L. Lentfer. Lentfer remains CEO of the bank and will continue to manage the bank’s executive committee and the overall direction of the bank. Kanger has been at First State for over 10 years and most recently served as executive vice president.
Lentfer and Kanger work together across First State’s footprint in eastern Nebraska to deliver deep experience across the bank’s lines of business with a strong commitment to the wellbeing and growth of employees, customers and the local community.
Tom Damkroger, chairman of the bank, said, “I’m really proud of what our team has accomplished over the last several years and 2020 in particular. We were a local leader in Paycheck Protection Program loans to provide essential operating capital to small businesses during a global crisis. Jerry and Jeff’s care for our communities, resilience and strategic insight continue to build a better bank for our customers.”
Kanger will continue to lead the bank’s retail mortgage lending team, strategic planning and the locations near the Omaha market. He is a graduate of Northwest Missouri State, University of Nebraska College of Law and the Nebraska Bankers Association Leadership Program. He serves on the Nebraska Board of Public Accountancy and the Nebraska Environmental Trust. Jeff Kanger can be reached at jkanger@1fsb.bank.
First State Bank Nebraska is a $700+ million bank with locations throughout eastern Nebraska. First State has nearly 150 employees. We are committed to our local communities. To learn more, go to www.1fsb.bank or call 402-421-3535.
The Journal Star welcomes Kayla Gebbie
The Lincoln Journal Star is pleased to welcome Kayla Gebbie to its growing Lincoln Sales Team. Gebbie is a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska Lincoln and has experience working with local businesses in the financial field. She will be joining the Territory Sales Team, primarily focusing on retail advertising with local advertisers.
To discover how the Lincoln Journal Star can help your business reach your best customer with an affordable solution that produces outstanding results, contact Kayla Gebbie at 402-473-7152 or kgebbie@journalstar.com.
Lincoln Journal Star promotes Amy Brandt
The Lincoln Journal Star is pleased to announce the promotion of Amy Brandt to senior strategic accounts consultant. Brandt has been an integral part of the Journal Star team for seven years, and works primarily with large to medium sized businesses in Lincoln and the surrounding areas. She enjoys building relationships with her clients and bringing new and innovative ideas to their marketing plans in order to exceed their business goals.
Brandt has recently taken on more leadership responsibilities in working with her peers, and enjoys working with the team to help share insights and strategy. To help grow your business in a tactical way, Amy Brandt can be reached at 402-472-7425 or abrandt@journalstar.com
Lincoln Journal Star welcomes Ronni Price
The Lincoln Journal Star is pleased to welcome Ronni Price to its growing Lincoln Sales Team. Price is a graduate of the University of Nebraska Lincoln and has over 3 years experience working with local businesses to develop successful marketing strategies. She joined the Territory Sales Team in June and primarily focuses on retail advertising with local advertisers.
To discover how the Lincoln Journal Star can help your business reach your best customer with an affordable solution that produces outstanding results, contact Ronni Price at 402-473-2675 or rprice@journalstar.com.
New book; Keep the Memories, Not the Stuff
Lincoln rightsizing expert and author Jeannine Bryant announces the publication of her second book: Keep the Memories, Not the Stuff.
Bryant, the owner of senior move management and estate sale company Changing Spaces SRS, has worked with hundreds of older adults and families as they move to smaller spaces or clear out a house after a death.
“The brutal reality is that people die, and their stuff must go somewhere,” says Bryant.
Keep the Memories, Not the Stuff helps readers to choose how and when to let go of keepsake items that are attached to memories and in so doing gain a new perspective on life.
This book is for anyone who has ever faced emptying out a loved one’s home or struggled with deciding which and how many items to keep from the past.
Bryant’s first book Ready to Rightsize? was published in 2019.
Keep the Memories, Not the Stuff is available in paperback and as an e-book online at EasyRightsizing.com, Changing Spaces SRS, or Amazon. To purchase by telephone, call the Changing Spaces SRS office at 402-483-0555.
Swanson Russell receives Best of Show at NAMA Awards
Lincoln, Neb. (January 26, 2021) – Swanson Russell received five honors at the National Agri-Marketing Association (NAMA) Region II awards held on January 14. Best of NAMA honors exemplary work in agricultural communications.
The agency accepted an advertising best of show award for the Cattlemen’s Beef Board “Your Dollar Does” multimedia campaign. The agency accepted three first place awards in the following categories: AMVAC: Product Logo System, Corporate Identity; Cattlemen’s Beef Board: “Your Dollar Does” Multimedia Campaign; Koch Agronomic Services: 2020 ANVOL CropLife Advertorial.
In addition, the agency accepted a merit award for AMVAC’s Virtual Media Event. Swanson Russell’s award-winning entries will now advance to the national competition held in July.
“This event showcases some of the strongest communications work in the agriculture industry,” said Brent Schott, president of Swanson Russell. “With over 900 entries this year, it was an honor being recognized among all the winners.”
Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit swansonrussell.com.
The Journal Star welcomes Rachel Perry
The Lincoln Journal Star is pleased to welcome Rachel Perry to its Strategic Accounts Team. Perry joined the team in October and is supporting the Strategic Sales Team as an account manager. She is managing ad ordering and billing, print and digital creative and communication with clients.
Perry graduated from UNL with her bachelor's in 2017 and in the spring of this year, will graduate with her master's in business administration from UNL. Rachel Perry can be reached at 402-473-2624 or rperry@journalstar.com
Capital Foot & Ankle moves to 5055 A St., Suite 400
On Monday, February 1, Capital Foot & Ankle joins Bryan Physician Network and moves to a new office at 5055 A St., Suite 400. The new office is specially designed to accommodate advances in patient care and comfort. It also offers a more central location and improved parking for patients.
Capital Foot & Ankle provides medical, surgical and rehabilitative treatments for adults and children. Common conditions treated and services provided include: sports injuries, ankle sprains, tendon injuries; foot and ankle fractures; ingrown toenails, fungus, plantar warts; flat feet, bunions, hammertoes; diabetic foot care, trauma, wound care; neuromas; orthotics, shoes and shoe modifications; complex foot and ankle reconstruction.
Doctors at Capital Foot & Ankle include John Tennity, Joshua Vest, Jeffrey Wienke, Derek Miller, Matthew Williamson and Eric So. Doctors and staff look forward to caring for current patients at their new location and welcoming new patients.
To learn more, please visit capfootandankle.com. To schedule an appointment, please call 402-483-4485.
Promotions, growth at Erickson Sullivan Architects
Scott Sullivan, AIA, principal at Erickson Sullivan Architects, announced that Trevor Hull, AIA, and Jennifer Rohn, FCSI, have been promoted to associate principals. Both hold degrees from the University of Nebraska. Hull leads architectural efforts for the firm, while Rohn is the lead designer for FOODLINES, the food service design division of ESA. Also new to the firm are Bonnie Ehlert, marketing specialist, and Lee Roberts, food service designer.
Since 1978, Erickson Sullivan Architects and FOODLINES have completed a wide variety of commercial, hospitality, residential, institutional and food service projects throughout the Midwest.
The firm is located at 110 South 14th Street in downtown Lincoln. Please visit ericksonsullivan.net and foodlines.net, or call 402-475-1787.
HBAL installs Kinning as 2021 president
Matt Kinning, Kinning Design Build, Inc., was installed as president of the Home Builders Association of Lincoln on January 11, 2021. For a complete list of HBAL's 2021 officers & directors, please visit www.HBAL.org.
DataVizion differentiates business units
Lincoln, Nebraska, In order to better serve customers, DataVizion officially announced the launch of two new divisions, Mid-Market & Enterprise and Small & Mid-Sized Business. Entering its 20th year of business operations, this milestone is a major move for DataVizion on its mission to provide leading-edge technology solutions and support across the Midwest.
“This unit focus will drive clarity around what we do really well; secure [network] connectivity experiences for Mid-Market & Enterprise and secured managed technology service for Small & Mid-Sized businesses,” says Kelly Schrad, CEO of DataVizion. “The combination of these two business units will provide endless opportunities to our team which will give our customers continuity in engagement.”
This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including: promoting Kerry F. Corcoran to director, Small & Mid-Sized Business; promoting Dan Werner to director, Mid-Market & Enterprise; becoming an Inc. 5000 company after a record-breaking year in sales.
“This is another step in the right direction to bring more focus and clarity of our mission and quality service to our clients. The division into the business units provides our employees with more specialized service to our customers,” noted Corcoran.
Werner adds, “As companies everywhere enter into 2021 with new ways of doing business, technology continues to move at an alarming pace with growing demand. Expect to see DataVizion prepared to support these new market needs with individualized solutions.”
To learn more about these business units, visit www.datavizion.com to catch all the latest updates.
DataVizion is a leading provider of custom IT solutions for businesses throughout the Midwest. Proficient in the full range of business technology solutions from small business to enterprise, DataVizion provides a better connection through enhanced speed, flexibility, and productivity in a secure environment. Backed by superior support and customer service, these proven solutions give their customers a competitive advantage to grow and thrive. IT, the way it should be.
Ameritas announces recent officer elections
Tamara “Tammy” Barry was elected second vice president – sales support and client management. Her previous position was director – sales and marketing. She has over 25 years of experience with Ameritas.
Barry earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with an emphasis in business marketing. She is an active member in several local industry associations and supports the Lancaster County Child Advocacy Center as a volunteer and past board president.
Douglas “Doug” Garrison was elected vice president – information security. He recently joined Ameritas with over 25 years of experience in the technology industry.
Garrison holds the professional designations of CISSP (certified information systems security professional), CCSP (certified cloud security professional) and CISA (certified information systems auditor).
Matthew “Matt” Kinsella was elected vice president and chief compliance officer for Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC and Ameritas Investment Company, LLC. He recently joined Ameritas with nearly 15 years of experience in the insurance and financial services industry.
Kinsella earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska Omaha. He holds the professional designations of AIF (accredited investment fiduciary) and CRCP (certified regulatory and compliance professional). Kinsella holds the FINRA Series 7, 24, 66 registrations and is a licensed Nebraska life and annuity insurance agent.
HBE LLP announces new partners
HBE LLP, a leading Nebraska advisory and accounting firm, is pleased to announce that Scott Scheef and Michael Arens have each been promoted to partner, effective January 1, 2021.
Scott Scheef, CPA, CVA, is a 2007 graduate of Hastings College. He joined HBE as an accountant in 2011, specializing in tax, advisory, and accounting services for clients primarily within the commercial, manufacturing, and construction industries. As a certified valuation analyst, Scheef also works with clients for succession planning, buy-sell consultation, and estate planning. He currently leads the firm’s Construction Industry and State and Local Tax (SALT) Specialty Teams. Scheef is past treasurer of the Associated Builders and Contractors Cornhusker Chapter, current treasurer for SMILE-Center, and current board member for Construction Accounting Network.
Michael Arens, CPA, is a 2010 graduate of the University of Nebraska Lincoln. Upon the completion of his master’s degree in 2011, he worked for a public accounting firm in Kearney, Nebraska, before joining HBE in 2014. Since that time, Arens has provided specialized tax and business advisory services for a variety of HBE clients throughout the state. He currently leads the firm’s Agribusiness Industry Specialty Team, which includes the oversight of specialized client services and business development efforts. Arens serves on the Parish Finance Committee for St. Michaels Catholic Church and is a member of Lincoln’s Young Professionals Group.
HBE is a leading provider of professional accounting and consulting services throughout Nebraska. Operating from multiple office locations in Lincoln, Norfolk, and Omaha, the firm offers a complete range of financial management services for businesses, not-for-profit and governmental organizations, niche industries, and individuals. These services include specialized advisory, tax, audit, data analytics, outsourced accounting and CFO solutions, personal financial planning, and wealth management. For more information, please visit www.hbecpa.com
Lincoln Journal Star promotes Lanik
The Lincoln Journal Star is pleased to announce the promotion of Matt Lanik to senior inside account executive. Lanik has been a member of the Lincoln Sales Team for nearly five years and has proven to be successful in driving results for his customers through multi-channel marketing plans. He will continue to provide excellent service to his customers while taking on additional leadership roles in the department.
We want to congratulate Matt Lanik on his promotion. To discover how the Lincoln Journal Star can help your business reach your best customer with an affordable solution that produces outstanding results, contact Matt Lanik at 402-473-7470 or mlanik@journalstar.com.
Lincoln Journal Star promotes Kalkwarf
Leah Kalkwarf has been promoted to strategic accounts consultant with the Lincoln Journal Star. After graduating from Concordia University in 2019 with a Bachelor in Business Administration and Marketing, Kalkwarf joined the Lincoln Journal Star Strategic Accounts Team as an account manager and assistant to the vice president of sales.
After being in the position for 1 year, she has taken on a full sales focused role as she has already developed relationships with many of the clients. She is excited to work with businesses in Lincoln and the surrounding areas to help them strategize, create and execute plans that meet their needs across multi-media platforms and to help them grow their market share and overall business.
Bryan Foundation welcomes new board members
The Bryan Foundation welcomed two community members to the foundation’s board of trustees in January. They are: Judy Lichti, owner, Lichti Oil, and substitute teacher with Shickley Public School; Jake Muhleisen, vice president of commercial loans, Union Bank.
“We’re grateful to these Nebraskans for sharing their expertise in supporting Bryan’s daily pursuit to provide high-quality health care, from the routine to the complex,” said Bob Ravenscroft, vice president and chief development officer. “They will be wonderful additions to our board of trustees that help the foundation meet some of the region’s health-related needs.”
Rembolt Ludtke welcomes Jennifer Ralph
Rembolt Ludtke is pleased to announce that Jennifer Ralph has joined the firm. Ralph is a member of Rembolt Ludtke’s employment and labor law practice group. She has experience litigating claims arising under both state and federal employment and labor laws. In addition, Ralph counsels employers with respect to various employment matters, including compliance with employment laws and drafting employee policies and agreements.
Founded in 1970, Rembolt Ludtke LLP operates offices in Lincoln and Seward, serving a wide spectrum of clients, including industries, individuals and public entities, throughout Nebraska and the Great Plains region. Visit RemboltLawFirm.com to view our practice areas and attorneys, and follow @RemboltLaw on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
Piper celebrates retirement from Changing Spaces SRS
Bev Piper is celebrating her retirement from Changing Spaces SRS this month.
Since 2012 Piper has served as a senior move manager, assisting older adults who are downsizing and moving. Helping to sort, pack, unpack and organize, Piper helped make the transition to a smaller home or apartment an easy one for her clients.
"She worked tirelessly while sorting, packing, managing move day, and unpacking in our client's new homes," said Changing Spaces SRS owner Jeannine Bryant. "She also did a magnificent job setting up and running estate sales in our clients' homes after they moved. She did all of this with humor, compassion, and a whole lot of heart. We were blessed to have her on the team for the last eight years."
Piper is excited for retirement but says she will miss the work at Changing Spaces SRS very much. When reflecting on her work she said, "We have the incredible opportunity to be the strength in so many ways for our clients. We get to encourage them to relax, lean on us and we get to make the transition easier for them. This has been the most fulfilling position I’ve had in my career!" says Piper.
To learn more about the services Changing Spaces SRS provides, visit www.ChangingSpacesSRS.com
Matti Roinila joins ICON Ownership Group
Matti Roinila with Grand Forks, N.D., based ICON Architectural Group, has been added to the firm’s team of company partners. Roinila currently leads ICON’s Lincoln office. He has been with ICON for more than nine years, starting as an intern in 2011. Roinila is a graduate of the University of Nebraska – Lincoln with a Master of Architecture. He and his wife, Laura, interior designer at ICON, reside in Lincoln with their children.
RBC Wealth Management announces promotions
RBC Wealth Management is proud to announce the promotions of Jeff Butterfield to first vice president – financial advisor, CJ Domgard to first vice president – financial advisor, and Brad Schindler to vice president – financial advisor. We recognize and reward their commitment to providing excellent service to clients, and are proud of the accomplishments they’ve made at RBC Wealth Management. Congratulations!
Investment and insurance products: Not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency; Not a deposit of, or guaranteed by, the bank or an affiliate of the bank; May lose value 2021. RBC Wealth Management, a division of RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC. All rights reserved.
AuctusIQ wins Gold Brandon Hall Group award
AuctusIQ, a performance-based technology company that helps sales organizations accelerate high growth, won a coveted Brandon Hall Group gold award for excellence in the category of Best Advance in Sales Enablement and Performance Tools. AuctusIQ’s win was announced by the Brandon Hall Group.
AuctusIQ is built on 25 years of scientific salesforce analytics that helps organizations uncover talent, skills, coaching and sales strategies that drive revenue. The foundation of AuctusIQ is predictive assessment science that has been proven to dramatically improve salesforce production by engaging the right talent and coupling it with deal coaching strategies that can triple win rates and reduce costs.
The AuctusIQ GrowthIQ platform enables sellers to sell smarter at every stage of the sales cycle. It also provides personalized sales coaching feedback that is directly tied to every deal in an organization’s CRM that helps accelerate growth every day, week and quarter.
“Winning an Excellence Award in Technology from the Brandon Hall Group confirms what our customers have discovered – the AuctusIQ systems deliver amazing results by recognizing great talent, implementing proven coaching strategies and driving high performance,” AuctusIQ Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Troy Kanter said.
A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, along with Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives, evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria: Product: What was the product’s breakthrough innovation?; Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?; Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?; Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?
“Technology is the great enabler of human capital management initiatives. It has never been more important than during this rapid evolution of remote work that challenged everyone to instantly adapt,” said Brandon Hall Group chief operating officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke. “Winners of Excellence in Technology Awards are critical drivers of their organizations’ success, especially in these disruptive times. Their solutions resulted in substantial benefit to their business and the human capital management function. This is the ultimate differentiator: the positive business impact of technology.”
To learn more about AuctusIQ, visit www.auctusiq.com.
Rembolt Ludtke announces new partner
Rembolt Ludtke is proud to announce that Max Rodenburg has become a partner with the firm effective Jan 1, 2021.
Max Rodenburg is a partner in Rembolt Ludtke’s business services and estate planning practice groups. He prides himself on going the extra mile to help his clients achieve their personal and professional goals. In a former life, Rodenburg was a successful real estate agent so he understands the importance of being client-focused and detail oriented. In law school, he served as president of his graduating class and graduated with highest distinction.
Founded in 1970, Rembolt Ludtke LLP operates offices in Lincoln and Seward, serving a wide spectrum of clients, including industries, individuals and public entities, throughout Nebraska and the Great Plains region. Visit RemboltLawFirm.com to view our practice areas and attorneys, and follow @RemboltLaw on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
Celebrating 25th year milestone
First Nebraska Trust Company is thankful and honored to serve our clients and professional friends across Nebraska for 25 Years from offices in Lincoln and Omaha! First Nebraska Trust Company is a locally owned, independent trust company.
On December 1, 1995, the Company received its charter from the Nebraska Department of Banking to open its first location in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Company initially consisted of four highly experienced trust professionals who believed trustee services should be delivered with a highly personalized service to the client in a way that was second to none. C. John Guenzel was the Founder of First Nebraska Trust Company and served as the president of the company and board of directors from 1995 to 2018.
We continue to honor Mr. Guenzel and our commitment to the community by providing personal and customized trust administration, estate settlement services with premier investment management services, uniquely qualified to provide outrageously excellent service to its clients. The primary areas of service include personal trusts, estate settlement, charitable trusts, investment management, and IRAs. The company is committed to building long term mutually beneficial relationships with clients and partner with professionals in the community.
Our Team is here for you: President: M. Douglas Deitchler. Trust Officers: Robin Smith VP & trust officer, Jaime Hemmerling, VP & trust officer, Brandi Novosad, VP & trust officer, Renae McCarthy VP & trust officer, Jeff Arnold VP & trust officer, Scott Berryman, trust officer, Brian Wachman, trust officer and Luke Paladino, trust officer.
Investment team: Scott Wendt (chief investment officer), Chad Reeson, investment officer; Sean Finneran, investment officer; and Kevin Slattery, analyst.
Trust administrators: Trish Schultz, Valerie Rouch, Liz Reynolds, Lin Briley and Ryan Schmidt.
Operations team: Krystal Rung, Sr. operations specialist and Karen Miller, operations specialist.
Board of Directors: Kent Seacrest, Linda Robinson Rutz, Steve Spady, Tom Grafton and CJ Guenzel.
Thank you Nebraska, our clients and the professionals we are blessed to work with. For more information about First Nebraska Trust Company and our team members visit www.firstnebtrust.com or call 402-477-2200.
Bryan Medical Center Board welcomes two new members
On January 1, Bryan Medical Center welcomed two new members to its Board of Trustees for three-year terms. The Board of Trustees includes community, business and medical leaders who are entrusted with governing Bryan Medical Center. The new members are: Gayle Page, vice president of human resources, Farmers Mutual Insurance Company of Nebraska and Max Rodenburg, attorney, Rembolt Ludtke
“These community leaders enthusiastically share their time and expertise to ensure Bryan continues to provide excellent care and promote health,” said John Woodrich, president and chief executive officer, Bryan Medical Center, and executive vice president, Bryan Health. “Bryan and the patients we serve are very fortunate for their service to our organization.”
Bryan Medical Center is part of Bryan Health, a Nebraska governed, nonprofit health system with a mission to advance the health of individuals in our region through collaboration with physicians and communities.
LCF to host Lincoln Littles Giving Day
Lincoln Community Foundation (LCF), in partnership with Lincoln Littles and Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, will host the third annual Lincoln Littles Giving Day on February 12, Abraham Lincoln’s birthday. The giving day will raise funds for tuition assistance, allowing more children from working, lower-income families to access quality early childhood education programs. Launched in 2019 and inspired by the Prosper Lincoln agenda on Early Childhood, the day has raised $1.3 million to assist more than 300 children.
“Access to quality early childcare is essential for our families and critical to Lincoln’s future,” said Barbara Bartle, president of the Lincoln Community Foundation. “Lincoln has come together for the past two years to support Lincoln Littles giving day. With the impact of the pandemic this year, the need is even greater.”
The community can make online donations now through February 12 at 11:59 p.m. at LincolnLittles.org. Donations may also be mailed to the Lincoln Community Foundation, 215 Centennial Mall South, Suite 100, Lincoln, NE 68508. Checks must be written to “Lincoln Community Foundation” with “Lincoln Littles” in the memo line.
Matching fund sponsors: Mae Whitmer Early Childhood Fund (Lead Sponsor) – Buffett Early Childhood Fund – Nebraska Children and Families Foundation – Susan Sehnert Stuart – Krieger Family Foundation – Bettenhausen Family Foundation – In memory of Professor James D. Carr – Complete Children's Health – Kile and Virginia Johnson – Labenz & Associates LLC – Drs. Marilyn and David Moore – Nelnet – Helen Raikes in memory of Senator Ron Raikes – Drs. Bob and Lisa Rauner – Sue and Al Saathoff – Donald & Janice Svehla Family – Tom and Susan Tallman – Union Bank & Trust Company – Dr. Eileen and Richard Vautravers – Ross and Judy Wilcox
Schaefer & Hruza named partners at Mueller Robak LLC
Mueller Robak LLC -- Nebraska's premier lobbying and government relations firm -- is pleased to announce that Matthew T. Schaefer and Timothy G. Hruza have become partners of the firm.
Matthew T. Schaefer joined the firm in 2010 after graduating from the University of Nebraska College of Law with high distinction. He works with a broad range of clients, from some of Nebraska’s most respected homegrown businesses to national technology companies that bring new innovations to the state. Schaefer also advises hospitals, professional associations, and political subdivisions on challenging public policy matters.
Timothy G. Hruza joined the firm in 2018. Prior to joining the firm, Hruza served as legal counsel to the Nebraska Legislature’s Judiciary Committee. A graduate of the University of Nebraska College of Law with distinction, he spent three years in private law practice before becoming legal counsel to a Lincoln-based business association. In addition to his effective policy work, Hruza is a regular contributor on Lincoln’s news and talk radio station 1400 KLIN where he provides commentary and insight on national, state, and local political and sports news.
Since 1985, Mueller Robak LLC has led some of the most complex legislative issues in Nebraska. Mueller Robak LLC is the largest and one of the most respected government relations firms in the region. The firm is ranked by U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” as a first-tier firm in Government Relations Practice, the highest possible ranking, and firm members William J. Mueller and Kim M. Robak each have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the Best Lawyers in America in the field of Government Relations Law.
The Harry A. Koch Co. hires Joe Broekemeier
The Harry A. Koch Co. is pleased to announce they have hired Joe Broekemeier as sales executive and ag director.
Joe Broekemeier has 10 years of experience in commercial insurance with a majority of his time spent helping clients in the agriculture industry. At The Koch Co., Broekemeier serves as the director of our agriculture division where he helps clients plan for the future and adapt to changes in the industry. He enjoys meeting the hard-working people who keep our country moving and learning from their experiences firsthand.
Broekemeier has spent a majority of his life in small-town Nebraska, his move to The Koch Co. has allowed him to return, and he is excited to be back. He is passionate about coaching and mentoring youth, because of the rewarding experience it is to watch them learn and develop lasting skills. He also enjoys time with family whether it is a birthday, Nebraska football watch party, or other fun event.
Founded in 1916, The Harry A. Koch Co. is a local, privately owned insurance agency and broker with offices in Omaha and Lincoln. The Koch Co. team understands the value of trust, integrity, and knowledge when providing quality risk management and insurance services in the areas of commercial insurance, employee benefits, surety bonds, personal insurance, and loss control. We employ over 130 professionals and are within the top 10 largest bank-owned insurance agencies in the United States. Visit www.hakco.com to learn more about The Koch Co.
Assurity promotes Fiddler, Zagurski
Assurity is pleased to announce the promotion of Jill Fiddler to vice president, general counsel & secretary and Scott Zagurski to vice president marketing & digital experience.
In her new role, Fiddler oversees Assurity’s legal matters, focusing on regulatory interpretation and guidance, commercial contracts, and privacy and security law. She joined Assurity in January 2019 following more than a dozen years at Woods | Aitken LLP, where she earned partner status. While attending the University of Nebraska College of Law, Fiddler served as managing editor of the Nebraska Law Review.
Since joining Assurity in July 2016 as senior director of marketing, Zagurski has been the architect of several projects to enhance the company’s digital marketing and fulfillment capabilities, as well as the company’s 2019 rebranding efforts. He previously held marketing, digital media and web roles with Baxter Auto and Mutual of Omaha.
“We are fortunate to have associates of Jill and Scott's caliber and experience working for us in these important roles," said Tom Henning, chairman, president and CEO. "I know under their leadership, these areas of the company will continue to significantly contribute to the company’s success.”
Baylor Evnen, LLP welcomes Ann Post as partner
Baylor Evnen LLP is pleased to announce that Ann Post has become a partner of the firm effective January 1, 2021.
Mrs. Post’s practice focuses on real estate development and commercial transactions and includes contracts, business entities (corporations, partnerships and limited liability companies), business transactions, real estate purchase and sale, leasing, zoning and tax increment financing. She is passionate about helping business owners establish the right legal framework to get business done.
Located in downtown Lincoln and in Syracuse, Nebraska, Baylor Evnen, LLP assists businesses, both large and small, as well as individuals and families. The firm has extensive experience in business and commercial law, condemnation, employment, family law, commercial and individual litigation, real estate and land use, transportation and workers’ compensation. For more information on Ann Post and Baylor Evnen, LLP, please visit www.baylorevnen.com
O'Neill Heinrich Damkroger Bergmeyer & Shultz, PC LLO
The law firm of O'Neill Heinrich Damkroger Bergmeyer & Shultz, P.C., L.L.O. is pleased to announce that Benjamin J. Wischnowski has been named as a shareholder in the firm.
Wischnowski has a business and estate planning practice which focuses on assisting clients with commercial transactions, corporate law, real estate transactions, business succession and estate planning issues.
Wischnowski graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 2009, and received his law degree, with distinction, from the University of Iowa College of Law in 2012.
O'Neill Heinrich Damkroger Bergmeyer & Shultz, P.C., L.L.O. provides legal services in the areas of business law, estate planning, real estate, banking, government, labor relations, employment and commercial litigation.
Clear Vision welcomes Dr. Brooke Segerstrom Beall
Clear Vision is thrilled to announce the addition of Dr. Brooke Segerstrom Beall.
Dr. Beall graduated from Doane College with honors and worked in the optometric field as an optician, technician and frame rep before completing her Doctorate of Optometry at the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas.
Dr. Beall's favorite part of patient care is relating to young patients who are getting glasses for the first time and following them through adulthood, as she too began wearing glasses at a young age.
In her free time she enjoys spending time with her husband, Greg, rescue dog, Oakley, and family.
Dr. Beall is accepting new patients of all ages and is trained in the management of Glaucoma, Cataracts, Pre- and Post-Operative Eyecare, Pediatrics and Primary Eyecare. Give us a call (or text) to get an appointment scheduled for you or your family! 402-742-0399
Waverly Clinic joins Bryan Physician Network
Family Medicine & Urgent Care of Waverly has changed its name to Family Practice of Waverly and is now part of the Bryan Physician Network.
“You will still see the same friendly faces and providers,” says Emily Walker, DNP, APRN-NP, “ and we’ll provide the same care to our current and new patients.”
As a nurse practitioner, Walker has been at this clinic for nearly seven years. She lives in Waverly and enjoys serving her local and surrounding communities.
The Family Practice of Waverly team cares for children and adults through all phases of life, offering experience, guidance and support. Their focus is on listening to your health needs and concerns, open communication and working together to improve health.
In addition to a full range of patient care including physicals, ongoing care and procedures, the clinic will to provide urgent (walk-in) care to patients without an appointment for minor illnesses and injuries.
The clinic remains in its current location at 13851 Guildford St., Suite D, Waverly, Neb. To schedule an appointment, call 402-786-SICK (7425). To learn more, visit bryanhealth.org/fpw.
Cline Williams announces new partner
Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather, L.L.P. is pleased to announce that Beau B. Bump has become a partner.
Beau Bump is a graduate of the University of Nebraska (B.A., 2004) and DePaul University College of Law (J.D., 2008). Beau counsels clients in complex commercial disputes across a wide array of industries, including construction, heavy equipment, health care, oil and gas, and insurance. He litigates cases before state and federal trial and appellate courts, and advocates for clients to administrative agencies and in arbitrations.
Bump also advises companies on workplace safety, including in the context of MSHA and OSHA investigations. Additionally, his practice includes assisting alcohol production companies with federal and state licensure, regulatory compliance, and in litigated disputes.
Bump is a member of the Colorado Defense Lawyers Association, Brewers Association and the Craft Beverage Lawyers Guild. He is a member of the Leadership Northern Colorado Class of 2020 and currently serves as president of the Mountain Sage Community School Board of Directors. Bump is licensed to practice in Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska.
Established in 1857, Cline Williams is a full service law firm with 60 attorneys representing and assisting individual and institutional clients. The firm has offices across Nebraska in Omaha, Lincoln, Aurora and Scottsbluff, and in Fort Collins and Holyoke, Colorado.
Bryan Health Board welcomes two new members
On January 1, Bryan Health welcomed two new members to its Board of Trustees for three-year terms. The Board of Trustees includes community, business and medical leaders who are entrusted with
governing Bryan Health.
The new members are: Kathy Farrell, dean, College of Business, University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Trey Pittenger, vice president/principal, Pittenger & Anderson, Inc.
“These community leaders have unique expertise to help further the Bryan Health mission,” said Russ Gronewold, president and chief executive officer, Bryan Health. “Their interest in and dedication to health care services in our region is invaluable.”
Bryan Health is a Nebraska governed, nonprofit health system with a mission to advance the health of individuals in our region through collaboration with physicians and communities.
Schwarz Paper Company joins Eakes Office Solutions
Eakes Office Solutions is excited to announce Schwarz Paper Company in Lincoln, Nebraska will be joining the Eakes Office Solutions team. Schwarz has been locally owned and operated since 1899, serving the office, locker and janitorial supplies needs of businesses in Lincoln and throughout the state.
“We are thankful to everyone that helped us grow over the years. We are excited to join Eakes Office Solutions, and to be able to expand our products and services to all of our loyal customers.” said Knox Jones, president of Schwarz Paper Company. Knox will be joining Eakes along with Andy Riddle and Pat Jones as janitorial specialists.
“Knox, Pat, Andy, and the rest of the team from Schwarz have a tremendous wealth of knowledge and experience in the janitorial products industry. Working together, we believe we can provide an even higher level of service to our customers throughout Nebraska.” said Mark Miller, president & CEO of Eakes.
The Schwarz Paper Company employees will join Eakes at their office at 110 N 35th Street (35th & O St) in Lincoln.
West Gate Bank promotes Jeremey Shiers
Lincoln, Nebraska — West Gate Bank announces the promotion of Jeremey Shiers to executive vice president of West Gate Bank and president of the bank’s Mortgage division. Shiers was also elected to the bank’s Board of Directors. He will be taking over for Mark Hansen who is retiring after a 40-year career in the banking industry, including the past 18 years at West Gate Bank where he served in a variety of leadership positions.
Shiers joined West Gate Bank in 2016 as CFO of the Mortgage division where he led financial management and reporting, secondary market and other strategic initiatives. In his new role, he will manage the entire Mortgage division and serve on the bank’s Executive Committee.
Shiers is a graduate of the University of Nebraska at Kearney with a degree in Business Administration and the Colorado Graduate School of Banking.
Jeremey Shiers is located at West Gate Bank Center at 6003 Old Cheney Road, and can be reached at (402) 434-4089 or jshiers@westgate.bank
About West Gate Bank
West Gate Bank is a family-owned community bank with locations in Lincoln and Omaha. As a full-service banking institution, we are large enough to serve all your personal or commercial banking needs, yet small enough to provide the outstanding personal service that only a community bank can deliver. We're committed to your success and invested in your financial well-being. At West Gate Bank, our interest is you! Visit westgate.bank for more information.
TELCOR announces promotions
TELCOR is excited to announce the promotion of Erik Cederdahl, senior account executive, POC and Katie Remington, senior client services manager, TRCS.
During his eight years at TELCOR, Cederdahl has established and maintained relationships with existing customers providing excellent service from a sales perspective. He also generates and manages new opportunities for TELCOR leading to many new customers and building future success. In his new role, Cederdahl will continue being a sales leader while providing support and industry knowledge to other team members.
Since joining TELCOR two years ago, Remington has demonstrated great dedication and thoughtfulness. She consistently provides exceptional service to her customers while serving as an effective liaison ensuring the complex and varied needs of TELCOR billing customers are met. Remington continues to master her skills and contributes to the growth of our internal infrastructure while also providing meaningful mentorship to others.
TELCOR provides exceptional products and services to thousands of hospitals and laboratories for point of care (POC) middleware, revenue cycle management (RCM) software and a billing service, TELCOR Revenue Cycle Solutions (TRCS). The TELCOR team includes clinically experienced, software savvy and billing professionals who understand customers' unique environments. Discover more at telcor.com.
Retirement of Lee Anderbery
Lincoln resident Lee Anderbery, who launched his career in banking shortly after graduating from the University of Nebraska in 1980, retired December 31 from Bankers’ Bank of the West, where he held the position of VP-correspondent services since 2013. In that role, Lee put his banking background, knowledge of agribusiness, and relationship-building skills to work for community bank clients across Nebraska.
“It seems to me that all community bankers share one big goal,” he said. “They all want to be good stewards of the resources they’ve been blessed with.”
Over his 40-year career, Anderbery enjoyed professional success and made many friends along the way. Anderbery’s colleagues at Bankers’ Bank of the West are acknowledging his accomplishments and extending their best wishes—from a distance—for many happy adventures ahead.
John Trapp, MD, named Bryan chief medical officer
John Trapp, MD, has assumed the role of Bryan Medical Center chief medical officer and vice president of medical affairs.
Dr. Trapp has served as Bryan’s vice president of medical affairs since early 2015 and has been a member of the medical executive committee since 2009. He also served as chief of staff from January 2012 to December 2013. He began his career at Nebraska Pulmonary Specialties in 1999.
“Throughout his distinguished career, Dr. Trapp has earned a reputation as a highly respected pulmonologist and intensivist,” said John Woodrich, president and chief executive officer, Bryan Medical Center. “His success in fostering productive relationships within the Nebraska medical community will be an asset in physician engagement and quality initiatives.”
Dr. Trapp will continue to see patients, providing a full spectrum of pulmonary and sleep disorder care in addition to this new role.
