Ameritas buys third-party benefits administrator

Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. on Monday announced the acquisition of a Utah-based third-party benefits administrator and insurance agency.

Dental Select, which has its headquarters in Salt Lake City, began administering discount dental programs in 1989 and now serves more than 470,000 customers with employer-sponsored dental, vision and AD&D products, as well as individual dental plans.

Ameritas is one of the country's largest dental and vision carriers, serving nearly 4.5 million customers.

"Bringing the national and regional perspectives together will ultimately strengthen both companies," Bill Lester, Ameritas president and chief executive officer, said in a news release.

Dental Select will operate as a subsidiary of Ameritas. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

