The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 131 Honor Guard raised the American flag Oct. 9 at the newly opened Perkins Restaurant and Bakery at 7301 Husker Circle near 27th and Interstate 80.
The Post 131 Honor Guard was assisted by members of VFW Post 3606, VFW Post 131 Auxiliary, American Legion Post 3 Honor Guard, American Legion Post 3 Auxiliary, American Legion Riders, a Boy Scout and girls from Girl Scout Troop 20811.
Some family members and restaurant guests also pitched in to help manage the 20- by 30-foot flag.
“Even with everyone’s help, because of the strong wind that evening, the task was a challenge,” said VFW Post 131 Commander Tony Anton.
Following brief presentations by Nick Rahfaldt, Perkins owner; Juana I., general manager; and Anton, the flag was raised up the 70-foot pole as the national anthem was played. Perkins gave a complimentary meal to everyone who participated.
Flags have been flown at all Perkins Restaurants since the first Perkins opened in 1958. As new stores are opened, the new flag is dedicated by local veterans.