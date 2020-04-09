You are the owner of this article.
American Family to refund $5.5 million to Nebraska customers
American Family said it will return $5.5 million worth of auto insurance premiums to Nebraska drivers it insures.

American Family Insurance customers in Nebraska are in line to get $5.5 million in premium refunds.

The Madison, Wisconsin-based insurer said it is returning $200 million in premium payments to its customers because of a decline in claims linked to less driving due to the coronavirus pandemic.

American Family said the premium relief will come in the form of a $50 check per insured vehicle, which equals approximately 30 percent of auto insurance premium for two months. The company said its typical customer with auto coverage has two vehicles, meaning the average relief payment will be $100.

Several other insurers, including Allstate, Progressive and Geico, have announced plans to offer premium rebates or credits to auto insurance customers.

