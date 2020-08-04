Amen's Liquor owner calling it quits; store likely to close

×
Amen's Liquor at 1172 Belmont Ave.
Amen's Liquor Facebook page
A north Lincoln staple for decades is likely to close at the end of the month.
Joe Heidrick, who has owned Amen's Liquor for the past five years, said he plans to close the liquor store at the end of the month if he doesn't sell it.
Heidrick said there are a couple of potential buyers interested in the store, so there is a chance it will stay open. But if a buyer does not materialize, the store will close.
Amen's, located at 1172 Belmont Ave., has been in business for several decades. Heidrick said he thinks it's been open since at least the 1970s.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
