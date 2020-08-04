You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amen's Liquor owner calling it quits; store likely to close
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Amen's Liquor owner calling it quits; store likely to close

{{featured_button_text}}
Amen's Liquor

Amen's Liquor at 1172 Belmont Ave.

 Amen's Liquor Facebook page

A north Lincoln staple for decades is likely to close at the end of the month.

Joe Heidrick, who has owned Amen's Liquor for the past five years, said he plans to close the liquor store at the end of the month if he doesn't sell it.

Lincoln man adds Schmick's Markets to lineup of grocery stores

Heidrick said there are a couple of potential buyers interested in the store, so there is a chance it will stay open. But if a buyer does not materialize, the store will close.

Amen's, located at 1172 Belmont Ave., has been in business for several decades. Heidrick said he thinks it's been open since at least the 1970s.

Jos. A. Bank in Lincoln closing
Parent company's bankruptcy will mean multiple store closings in Lincoln, across Nebraska
New Lincoln PepperJax location to be hybrid model

Lincoln stores that have closed or are slated to close

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News