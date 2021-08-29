Amended grant could boost airport's goal of Lincoln-to-Texas service

The Lincoln Airport has widened the scope of its search for flights to Texas.

The airport was awarded the $750,000 Small Community Air Service Development grant in 2018, with the stipulation that it be used to attract direct service to Dallas via American Airlines.

However, despite numerous discussions between the airport and the airline, the service has yet to materialize.

In light of that, Executive Director David Haring said the U.S Department of Transportation has agreed to amend the grant to allow Lincoln to pursue flights to any hub airport in Texas.

Haring said the airport had originally considered applying for a grant to target all of the state before eventually deciding to narrow its application to Dallas.

The grant would still be available to American Airlines, but amending it opens up the possibility of United Airlines, one of the airport's two existing carriers, utilizing it to offer service to Houston. It also could be used by Southwest Airlines to start service to either Dallas or Houston, where it has hub airports, although that seems much less likely.