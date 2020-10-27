Amazon to open fulfillment center in Papillion

Add Amazon to the list of major companies setting up shop in Sarpy County.

The behemoth e-commerce company on Tuesday announced plans for a fulfillment center northeast of where Nebraska 50 and Nebraska 370 intersect in Papillion.

The center, which will open sometime next year, will employ about 1,000 full-time workers, making a minimum of $15 an hour.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for the folks here in Nebraska, and we're really excited about it," said Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Amazon, which hired temporary workers this spring to keep up with high demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic and which is ramping up for a busy holiday season, operates 175 fulfillment centers worldwide.

Just this month, Amazon announced plans for new fulfillment centers in Waco, Texas; near Wichita, Kansas; and in the Kansas City area.

Mike Flannery, director of regional operations at Amazon, said the 700,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Papillion will be a state-of-the art facility that combines human workers with robot assistants to fulfill orders to be delivered to customers.

"This new site will help us expand our great Prime service," Flannery said.