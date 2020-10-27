 Skip to main content
Amazon to open fulfillment center in Papillion
Amazon to open fulfillment center in Papillion

Amazon Fulfillment Center

This photo illustration shows what the new Amazon fulfillment center will look like when built on a vacant site at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Nebraska 370 in Papillion.

 Courtesy image

Add Amazon to the list of major companies setting up shop in Sarpy County.

The behemoth e-commerce company on Tuesday announced plans for a fulfillment center northeast of where Nebraska 50 and Nebraska 370 intersect in Papillion.

The center, which will open sometime next year, will employ about 1,000 full-time workers, making a minimum of $15 an hour.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for the folks here in Nebraska, and we're really excited about it," said Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Nebraska signs 69 tax incentive agreements in 2019

Amazon, which hired temporary workers this spring to keep up with high demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic and which is ramping up for a busy holiday season, operates 175 fulfillment centers worldwide.

Just this month, Amazon announced plans for new fulfillment centers in Waco, Texas; near Wichita, Kansas; and in the Kansas City area.

Mike Flannery, director of regional operations at Amazon, said the 700,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Papillion will be a state-of-the art facility that combines human workers with robot assistants to fulfill orders to be delivered to customers.

"This new site will help us expand our great Prime service," Flannery said.

Flannery said he did not have an estimate on the cost to build the facility.

David Brown, president and CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce, said an economic impact study the organization did estimated the facility will have a more than $200 million annual economic impact on the region.

Company behind proposed Lincoln data center buys land for nearly $19 million

“It’s no coincidence why Amazon chose Greater Omaha, and Sarpy County specifically," noted Brown, who said the chamber and its partners have been working on the deal for a year.

Amazon joins other large companies that have built facilities in Sarpy County, mostly data centers. They include Facebook, Google and Travelers Insurance.

Amazon already has a smaller delivery station in Sarpy County at 156th Street and Schram Road that opened last year. Its other presence in Nebraska is the two Whole Foods stores the company owns, one in Omaha and one in Lincoln.

Google to build $600 million data center in Papillion

Photos: New construction in Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Matt Olberding

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

