Radio station owner Alpha Media has announced some significant changes, including the departure of one of its most well-known employees.

“Alpha Media shakes things up” is how the Portland, Oregon-based company described the changes to its lineup of Lincoln stations in a news release. They include bringing a new adult hits station online (Mix 103.3) focusing on songs from the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s. The FM station can be heard on the AM dial at 1480.

Local sports programming and ESPN Radio shows will no longer air on KLMS-AM (1480).

“We have discontinued our ESPN affiliation,” said Katie Philippi, Alpha Media’s local market manager.

Philippi said the company’s local “spoken word content,” both news and sports, is now carried on KFOR on both 1240 AM and 101.5 FM.

“Lincoln’s Morning News,” KFOR’s morning show, will remain in its regular 6-9 a.m. time slot, but with some changes. Phillipi said Carol Turner and Chris Schmidt will continue as hosts, with Jeff Motz taking over both sports and news roles exclusively starting Feb. 27.

Longtime KFOR News Director Dale Johnson, who has been at the station for nearly four decades, “will be transitioning to a new role outside of Alpha/KFOR,” she said.

Johnson has reportedly taken a job at Nebraska Public Media.

Local sports talk shows “Coffee and Cream” and “The Morning Hookup” will follow Lincoln’s Morning News on KFOR. Both shows are being shortened from two hours to one hour.

“Hail Varsity Radio,” another local sports talk show, is continuing in its current 4-6 p.m. slot.

“The migration of sports programming to KFOR is a unique opportunity to maximize our resources and provide more localized content in a hybrid form,” Philippi said.

Alpha Media owns several Lincoln radio stations, including KFRX, The Blaze, The Eagle and KX 96.9.

