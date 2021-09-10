 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Allo to provide service to Arizona city
0 Comments
editor's pick

Allo to provide service to Arizona city

  • 0
allo new logo
Allo Communications

Allo Communications has gone far afield for its latest expansion project.

The Lincoln-based telecommunications company announced Friday that it has a deal to provide fiber-based internet service in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, a city of about 50,000 people in the northwestern part of the state.

Allo said in a news release that it will start construction on the $50 million project sometime in the next few months, after it completes agreements with the city. The service, which will offer 10-gigabit internet to both homes and businesses, as well as phone and TV, will be up and running sometime next year.

Lincoln's Telegraph District wins award

Allo President Brad Moline said in a news release that the company will hire 35 permanent employees in Lake Havasu City, and the project also will create a number of temporary construction jobs.

Allo has been on an aggressive expansion track over the past year, after Nelnet sold a controlling stake in the company for nearly $200 million in October.

Since then, the company has either started new service or announced plans to do so in Columbus, Fremont, Grand Island, Kearney, Wayne and Valentine.

Arizona will be the third state where the company operates. It currently provides service in 16 Nebraska cities and four in Colorado.

Allo plans service in Grand Island, Kearney
Journal Star newsroom, offices to move to Telegraph District

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to have financial flexibility

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News