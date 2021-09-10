Allo to provide service to Arizona city

Allo Communications has gone far afield for its latest expansion project.
The Lincoln-based telecommunications company announced Friday that it has a deal to provide fiber-based internet service in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, a city of about 50,000 people in the northwestern part of the state.
Allo said in a news release that it will start construction on the $50 million project sometime in the next few months, after it completes agreements with the city. The service, which will offer 10-gigabit internet to both homes and businesses, as well as phone and TV, will be up and running sometime next year.
Allo President Brad Moline said in a news release that the company will hire 35 permanent employees in Lake Havasu City, and the project also will create a number of temporary construction jobs.
Allo has been on an aggressive expansion track over the past year, after Nelnet sold a controlling stake in the company for nearly $200 million in October.
Since then, the company has either started new service or announced plans to do so in Columbus, Fremont, Grand Island, Kearney, Wayne and Valentine.
Arizona will be the third state where the company operates. It currently provides service in 16 Nebraska cities and four in Colorado.
