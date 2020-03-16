Allo offers free internet, other alterations for customers

Allo Communications said Monday that it will offer 60 days of free internet to new customers as institute a number of other policies to help reduce the financial burden on its customers who may be affected by the novel coronavirus.

Allo, which is owned by Nelnet, said it will offer 50 megabits-per-second internet service free for 60 days to any customers that do not currently have its services.

The move follows one announced last week by Charter Communications to offer 60 days of free internet to new customers with either college or K-12 students in the home.

“Allo's strength is reliable and consistent broadband connectivity and will be very important to all customers as the nation and the world responds to this current challenge,” Brad Moline, president of Allo, said in a news release. “All of us are adapting the way we live, learn, and work, both at home and business to help slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Allo also announced a number of other moves, including elimination of late fees and penalties for households affected by COVID-19, waiving service modification fees for businesses and residences for the next 60 days and increasing weekend and evening installation times to accommodate new customer demand.

