You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Allo offers free internet, other alterations for customers
View Comments
editor's pick

Allo offers free internet, other alterations for customers

Allo sign

Allo Communications said it will provide free internet service for 60 days to new customers.

 Journal Star file photo

Allo Communications said Monday that it will offer 60 days of free internet to new customers as institute a number of other policies to help reduce the financial burden on its customers who may be affected by the novel coronavirus.

Allo, which is owned by Nelnet, said it will offer 50 megabits-per-second internet service free for 60 days to any customers that do not currently have its services.

The move follows one announced last week by Charter Communications to offer 60 days of free internet to new customers with either college or K-12 students in the home.

“Allo's strength is reliable and consistent broadband connectivity and will be very important to all customers as the nation and the world responds to this current challenge,” Brad Moline, president of Allo, said in a news release. “All of us are adapting the way we live, learn, and work, both at home and business to help slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Allo also announced a number of other moves, including elimination of late fees and penalties for households affected by COVID-19, waiving service modification fees for businesses and residences for the next 60 days and increasing weekend and evening installation times to accommodate new customer demand.

Charter offering free internet for households with students
Lincoln Public Schools, Catholic schools cancel classes next week

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News