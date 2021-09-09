Allo, NU athletics to be part of Lincoln's JumpStart Challenge

Local entrepreneurs have a chance to collaborate with two big-time Lincoln entities as part of this year's JumpStart Challenge.

The Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development announced Thursday that Allo Communications and the University of Nebraska Athletic Department will sponsor the challenges at this year's event.

JumpStart Challenge is an event that presents problems to local entrepreneurs and asks them to come up with a solution to those problems that can be turned into a scalable business.

This year's challenges will be revealed at the JumpStart Challenge Kickoff on Sept. 21. Allo Communications will present a fiber network industry challenge, and the NU Athletic Department will present a sports technology challenge.

The challenge is open to pretty much anyone with a potential solution to the challenges, including companies with existing or new products and even students.

Those interested can pitch a potential solution at the JumpStart Challenge Pitch Competition on Oct 7.

Both the kickoff and the pitch competition will be held at The Mill Coffee & Tea, 330 S. 21st St., in the Telegraph District.