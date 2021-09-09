Allo, NU athletics to be part of Lincoln's JumpStart Challenge

Local entrepreneurs have a chance to collaborate with two big-time Lincoln entities as part of this year's JumpStart Challenge.
The Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development announced Thursday that Allo Communications and the University of Nebraska Athletic Department will sponsor the challenges at this year's event.
JumpStart Challenge is an event that presents problems to local entrepreneurs and asks them to come up with a solution to those problems that can be turned into a scalable business.
This year's challenges will be revealed at the JumpStart Challenge Kickoff on Sept. 21. Allo Communications will present a fiber network industry challenge, and the NU Athletic Department will present a sports technology challenge.
The challenge is open to pretty much anyone with a potential solution to the challenges, including companies with existing or new products and even students.
Those interested can pitch a potential solution at the JumpStart Challenge Pitch Competition on Oct 7.
Both the kickoff and the pitch competition will be held at The Mill Coffee & Tea, 330 S. 21st St., in the Telegraph District.
The winner of each challenge will receive $1,000, three months of free coworking at FUSE Coworking or Turbine Flats, a year of free internet from Allo and an opportunity to partner with Allo or Nebraska Athletics to take their idea to the next level. Winners also have the potential to earn a $25,000 LaunchLNK grant with their solution.
“These are incredible opportunities in growing industries to spur innovation and create new avenues for entrepreneurs to create and grow businesses,” Christina Oldfather, director of innovation and entrepreneurship for the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development, said in a news release.
