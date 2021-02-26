ALLO leaders receive Patriot Award

During a busy lunch break between pulling fiber-optic cable and finishing a splice case on a frigid Nebraska day, ALLO Manager Brent Sexton and ALLO Supervisor Joel Pierce were presented with a Department of Defense Patriot Award.

The outdoor ceremony was presided over by Todd Heyne, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) volunteer, ALLO director and retired Navy captain. The ceremony recognized Sexton and Pierce’s extraordinary support of one of their employees, Nebraska Army National Guard Sgt. Chance Baumann, who recently returned from duty at the U.S. Capitol during the Presidential Inauguration.

Baumann is an outside plant technician with ALLO Communications responsible for fiber-optic plant construction and maintenance in Nebraska and Colorado. Baumann nominated Sexton and Pierce for the Patriot Award and said, “During my time with ALLO, Brent and Joel have been very supportive of my training and deployments. Nelnet and ALLO also make it very easy for me to meet my military duty obligations.”