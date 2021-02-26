ALLO leaders receive Patriot Award

During a busy lunch break between pulling fiber-optic cable and finishing a splice case on a frigid Nebraska day, ALLO Manager Brent Sexton and ALLO Supervisor Joel Pierce were presented with a Department of Defense Patriot Award.
The outdoor ceremony was presided over by Todd Heyne, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) volunteer, ALLO director and retired Navy captain. The ceremony recognized Sexton and Pierce’s extraordinary support of one of their employees, Nebraska Army National Guard Sgt. Chance Baumann, who recently returned from duty at the U.S. Capitol during the Presidential Inauguration.
Baumann is an outside plant technician with ALLO Communications responsible for fiber-optic plant construction and maintenance in Nebraska and Colorado. Baumann nominated Sexton and Pierce for the Patriot Award and said, “During my time with ALLO, Brent and Joel have been very supportive of my training and deployments. Nelnet and ALLO also make it very easy for me to meet my military duty obligations.”
“It didn’t matter if I was attending Ranger School or responding to a state or national mission, I knew I had the support from Brent and Joel," Baumann added. "I know how rapidly ALLO is expanding across Nebraska and Colorado, and everyone needs to work hard to get things done. The entire team supports my time with the Nebraska Army National Guard, and I only have great things to say about ALLO and its culture of supporting service members.”
Said Heyne: “The Patriot Award was created by ESGR to publicly recognize individuals who provide outstanding patriotic support and cooperation to their employees who, like the citizen warriors before them, have answered their nation’s call to serve. Supportive managers and supervisors, like Sexton and Pierce, are critical to maintaining the strength and readiness of the nation’s Guard and Reserve units.”
ALLO Communications is a Department of Labor HIREVets Gold Medallion company and has offices across Nebraska and Colorado. ALLO encourages Reserve and National Guard members and veterans who are looking for their next mission and are interested in joining ALLO’s team to visit www.allocommunications.com/careers/.
ESGR, a Department of Defense program, seeks to foster a culture in which all employers support and value the employment and military service of members of the National Guard and Reserve in the United States. For more information about ESGR outreach programs or volunteer opportunities, call 800-336-4590 or visit www.esgr.mil/ne.