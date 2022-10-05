Allo has plans to expand to Sarpy County

Allo Communications has announced plans to expand its service offerings to Sarpy County.

Lincoln-based Allo said this week that it plans to offer internet service with speeds up to 10 gigabytes in Gretna, La Vista and Papillion by next year. The company said construction on the network is expected to begin in the next few months, and service should be available to the cities' nearly 45,000 residents by the middle of next year.

“Connecting hospitals with their patients, schools with their students, businesses with not only their customers, but now also their work-from-home employees, further develops these already outstanding communities," Allo founder and President Brad Moline said in a news release. "Our stated goal was to make Allo’s regions the most connected in the United States, and Papillion, La Vista, and Gretna are important steps in eastern Nebraska.”

Allo, which has been serving Lincoln since 2016, has since expanded to a number of other cities in Nebraska, Colorado and Arizona. The new expansion marks its first large-scale move into the Omaha metro area.

Over the past couple of years, the company has expanded to Grand Island, Kearney, Fremont, Valentine, Wayne, Ashland, Milford, Seward, Sidney and York. Last month, it also announced plans to expand to Waverly.