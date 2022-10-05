 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical

Allo has plans to expand to Sarpy County

  • 0

Allo Communications has announced plans to expand its service offerings to Sarpy County.

Lincoln-based Allo said this week that it plans to offer internet service with speeds up to 10 gigabytes in Gretna, La Vista and Papillion by next year. The company said construction on the network is expected to begin in the next few months, and service should be available to the cities' nearly 45,000 residents by the middle of next year.

More Southeast Nebraska residents to get high-speed internet service
Nebraska to spend nearly $88 million to expand broadband

“Connecting hospitals with their patients, schools with their students, businesses with not only their customers, but now also their work-from-home employees, further develops these already outstanding communities," Allo founder and President Brad Moline said in a news release. "Our stated goal was to make Allo’s regions the most connected in the United States, and Papillion, La Vista, and Gretna are important steps in eastern Nebraska.”

People are also reading…

Allo, which has been serving Lincoln since 2016, has since expanded to a number of other cities in Nebraska, Colorado and Arizona. The new expansion marks its first large-scale move into the Omaha metro area.

Over the past couple of years, the company has expanded to Grand Island, Kearney, Fremont, Valentine, Wayne, Ashland, Milford, Seward, Sidney and York. Last month, it also announced plans to expand to Waverly.

More cheap broadband in the Cornhusker State?
PSC grants $7.8 million to build cell towers in rural areas of Nebraska

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Supply Side for Oil Remains Very Tight: Whistler

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News